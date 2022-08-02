Demoscene festival Evoke will take place again in 2022

The meets after two years in Cologne. The 2022 offers a program mix of seminars, discussions, shows and live acts.

The international festival for digital culture Evoke 2022 is taking place again in its 25th year as a face-to-face event. The meeting of the demoscene, which as a "culture of digital real-time animations" has been part of Germany's intangible cultural heritage since 2021, runs from August 5th to 7th in Cologne. In 2020 the Evoke was canceled due to the pandemic, in 2021 it only took place as a virtual event.

The video shows a selection of demos from the first 20 years of Evoke Festival.

The organizer Digitale Kultur e. V. hosts the event in the Kölner AbenteuerHallenKalk. About "100 world premieres of new demoscene productions" will be shown, the organizer promises in a statement. There is also a colorful program with panel discussions and seminars, demo shows and live acts. Entry costs 40 euros. There are no day or evening tickets.

intangible cultural heritage

The Evoke was launched in 1997. Since then it has taken place annually as a festival of the demoscene, only interrupted by the corona pandemic in 2020. It has been based in Cologne since 2002.

On the Evoke, artists present their digital demos, which compete with each other in different categories. Certain requirements may exist in the individual categories, such as the scope or that they must run in real time on special computers such as the C64. In 2021, the German UNESCO Commission recognized the demoscene as an intangible cultural heritage.



