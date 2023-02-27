5G News
Democrats warn against the release of Jan. 6 tapes to Fox News host Tucker Carlson : NPR

Democrats warn against the release of Jan. 6 tapes to Fox News host Tucker Carlson : NPR

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677451417 facebook default wide s1400 c100.jpg
NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who led the panel that investigated the Jan. 6 attacks, about the risk of giving access to security footage to Carlson.



Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

More like this

