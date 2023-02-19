Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale drops Alienware Aurora with an RTX 3060 Ti to just $989

On the hunt for a speedy gaming PC that doesn’t break the bank? We’ve just spotted a great deal in the ongoing Dell Presidents’ Day sale this week.

Costing just $989 after a huge $600 discount, this Alienware Aurora R13 with an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card is a great choice if your budget is around $1,000. It’s not super high-end, but specs-wise it’s one of the best we’ve seen at this price point for a good few months now.

Reasons to buy

Cheap for an RTX 3060 Ti pre-build

Decent chip

Tool-less case design for easy upgrades

Avoid if

You’d prefer to build a machine yourself

You want to play at 4K

By far and away the biggest selling point of this Alienware gaming PC deal is that you’re getting a super-speedy RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for under a grand. While this card isn’t exactly new now it’s still more than capable of outputting absolutely great performance at 1080p resolution – and even in 1440p, in some cases.

Backing up this powerful GPU is an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, which is again pretty damn speedy for the price. It’s not the latest chip (there are 13th gen Core i7s now), but it’s more than enough to keep up with the RTX 3060 Ti. In fact, if you did want to upgrade your GPU down the line, this chip will likely hold up for a good few years with subsequent upgrades.

Speaking of which, the Alienware Aurora features an easy-to-navigate tool-less design that makes tinkering really easy. Even though you won’t need to do any upgrades to this machine to get great performance (it’ll be great out the box), it’s great to not have to mess around with any unneeded tools.

Note, there are a few other decent gaming PC deals to check out this week due to the ongoing Presidents’ Day sale. If you’re interested, here are a few more of our favorites this week. You can also see our cheap gaming PC deals page for some budget options.

On the fence about buying this expensive gaming PC? You can check out our main Alienware Aurora deals page for buying tips and advice.