Dell updates its XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops

Known for being one of the best ultraportables on the market, Dell has announced the update of its beloved line with a renewed XPS 13 and XPS 13 2 in 1presented under a thin and light design, the incorporation of the new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processorsand a small reduction in the number of ports compared to its predecessor.

Although without a doubt this year it will be the XPS 13 2 in 1 that will get a little more attention, since it is the model that has undergone the greatest transformation. And it is that this new update of the convertible ditches its 360-degree hinge in exchange for a tablet form factor, without a stock keyboardwhich we can now purchase separately along with other accessories such as a magnetic stylus, thus aiming to compete more directly with the new Apple iPad and Microsoft’s Surface Pro line.

A configuration that will be completed with the recurring format of 13-inch touch screen, with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. Leaving more space for the screen, this convertible chooses to move its 11-megapixel camera to its rear, on the computer cover, further denoting its orientation for use in tablet mode.

Inside, the XPS 13 2-in-1 comes equipped with new Alder Lake-U processors with the i5-1230U or i7-1250U; accompanied by some internal options of up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAMand internal storage via NVMe SSD up to 1TB. Although it is worth noting the small disadvantage that we will not be able to update or replace its internal components, including its battery.

Finally, regarding the connectivity section, it has support for 5G networks and an eSIMhighlighting as we said a reduction in the number of its ports, eliminating the headphone jack and the microSD card reader, lthus mimicking analog connectivity to two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

As for the new basic Dell XPS 13, we find an ultraportable that maintains the same 13.4-inch screen options of its predecessor, being able to choose between a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels with a touch panel, or a normal 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution paneland a slim and light body thanks to the use of an aluminum chassis.

Like the new 2-in-1 model, we will again find two processor options to choose between the Intel Core i5-1230U and i7-1250U, with configurations up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB non-upgradeable NVMe SSD.

However, in the case of the Dell XPS 13, the company has opted to redesign the motherboard to be smaller than the previous model, thus leaving additional space to upgrade the laptop with slightly larger speakers. And it is that this model will not have the presence of the 3.5 mm jack connector either, with a reduced connectivity section limited exclusively to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports.