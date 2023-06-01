Dell renews line of OptiPlex desktops with 13th generation Intel Core processors in Brazil

Dell announced, this Wednesday (31), that it is renewing its professional desktops from the “OptiPlex” line with new hardware configurations in Europe. The family, which turns 30 in 2023, is now available with Intel’s 13th generation Core processors in different models and formats, in order to improve the brand’s offer for the segment.
As with previous releases, the family comes in the most popular formats on the market: tower, compact, micro and all-in-one. The highlight of the new models is a simplification that allows you to choose the best design and configuration option according to your needs, without giving up the additional features offered by Dell.
This means that, regardless of the configuration chosen, the user will be able to rely on the suite of tools known as “Dell Optimizer”, an integrated optimization software based on artificial intelligence that includes technologies for data management and connectivity for IT administrators.
The simplification in the way in which the offer of these products is communicated to the customer seeks to reduce the complexity of choosing between the models in the line, in addition to optimizing corporate IT processes, which now have the same BIOS image in all models, for example.
Cesar Ramaciotti
Dell’s VP of Customer Solutions Latin America
The new desktops have support for DDR5 memories and the latest NVIDIA graphics cards, allowing the system to be able to handle different types of workflows with agility.
The new desktops in the OptiPlex line can now be purchased through authorized distribution channels or by contacting Dell sales consultants. Soon, it will be possible to customize the models according to the users’ needs directly through the brand’s virtual store. Prices were not disclosed.