Dell renews line of OptiPlex desktops with 13th generation Intel Core processors in Brazil

Dell announced, this Wednesday (31), that it is renewing its professional desktops from the “OptiPlex” line with new hardware configurations in Europe. The family, which turns 30 in 2023, is now available with Intel’s 13th generation Core processors in different models and formats, in order to improve the brand’s offer for the segment.

As with previous releases, the family comes in the most popular formats on the market: tower, compact, micro and all-in-one. The highlight of the new models is a simplification that allows you to choose the best design and configuration option according to your needs, without giving up the additional features offered by Dell.