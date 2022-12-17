Dell presents new version of Concept Luna, modular notebook that disassembles in 1 minute

THE dell presented an update of Concept Luna, the idea of ​​a modular notebook that she showed for the first time in December last year. In this sense, the company made the concept even simpler and one of the highlights is that the item promises to be completely disassembled in less than 1 minute. Overall, the laptop has far fewer screws, a smaller motherboard, and is being designed with sustainability in mind. In the same way, it operates through a telemetry system, which serves to make diagnoses and so the user can know how it is working. The manufacturer’s CFO, glen robsonspoke about the item:

Imagine a future where we not only dispose of used electronic components, but also collect individual components for a second, third or even fourth life. When the device is truly at the end of its useful life, we refurbish and recycle it using your materials for next generation laptops, monitors or phones. It’s a future where nothing goes to waste and the huge amount of electronic components discarded each year (more than 57 million tons globally) is drastically reduced. In this way, not only is technology dematerialized, but the materials we use feed a solid circular economy, reducing the need for new raw materials.

When assembling the device, there are no wires to worry about and virtually the entire structure of the device is modular. In this way, it is possible to remove the keyboard, speakers, battery, CPU cooler, motherboard and even the screen. Another point highlighted by Dell is temperature management, which becomes more efficient in Concept Luna. The company even compared the situation to a car, which is not completely replaced when it needs new tires or some other component. However, it is worth remembering that this is still a concept that is a long way from becoming a product to be launched on the market.




