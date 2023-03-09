Dell launches new ultrawide monitor with 49-inch Black IPS screen in Brazil

This Wednesday (8), Dell presented a new ultrawide monitor for Europe. The U4924DW arrived in the country highlighting the IPS Black screen technology and its 49-inch size. The panel delivers a curved design, in a 32:9 ratio. It has dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440 pixels) and can have its divisions customized through the Dell Display Manager software, to be equivalent to two 27-inch monitors.

The IPS Black technology stands out for its 2000:1 color contrast ratio, double that of conventional IPS at wide viewing angles. In practice, the user has improvements in the display of blacks and grayscale. Color reproduction also has improvements such as 100% coverage of Rec 709, sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 palettes. In addition, the product has the ComfortView Plus feature, to reduce the emission of blue lights without affecting the fidelity of tones.

In the connectivity part, it comes with a USB-C hub, capable of powering a notebook with up to 90W of power. There are USB-C and USB-A connections in a pop-up facing the user, along with an RJ45 port with PXE boot. To complete, there are the resources Internal Multi-Stream Transport (IMST), in order to allow the connection of two different computers at the same time, and the Auto KVM, that makes possible the use of the same set of keyboard and mouse in two different PCs.