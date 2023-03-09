5G News
Dell launches new ultrawide monitor with 49-inch Black IPS screen in Brazil

Dell launches new ultrawide monitor with 49-inch Black IPS screen in Brazil

Published on

By Abraham
Dell launches new ultrawide monitor with 49-inch Black IPS screen in Brazil
1678323155 dell launches new ultrawide monitor with 49 inch black ips screen.jpeg
This Wednesday (8), Dell presented a new ultrawide monitor for Europe. The U4924DW arrived in the country highlighting the IPS Black screen technology and its 49-inch size.

The panel delivers a curved design, in a 32:9 ratio. It has dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440 pixels) and can have its divisions customized through the Dell Display Manager software, to be equivalent to two 27-inch monitors.

Image: Disclosure / Dell

The IPS Black technology stands out for its 2000:1 color contrast ratio, double that of conventional IPS at wide viewing angles. In practice, the user has improvements in the display of blacks and grayscale.

Color reproduction also has improvements such as 100% coverage of Rec 709, sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 palettes. In addition, the product has the ComfortView Plus feature, to reduce the emission of blue lights without affecting the fidelity of tones.

In the connectivity part, it comes with a USB-C hub, capable of powering a notebook with up to 90W of power. There are USB-C and USB-A connections in a pop-up facing the user, along with an RJ45 port with PXE boot.

To complete, there are the resources Internal Multi-Stream Transport (IMST), in order to allow the connection of two different computers at the same time, and the Auto KVM, that makes possible the use of the same set of keyboard and mouse in two different PCs.

Image: Disclosure / Dell

price and availability

The U4924DW monitor can already be found in the Europeian market since this Wednesday (8th), through Dell’s official virtual store. The product is available for the suggested price of R$ 14,563.

It is worth remembering that the company even announced at CES 2023 the UltraSharp U3224KB, a model that is also curved, with 6K resolution.

Did you like the brand’s new accessory for the domestic market? Share your opinion with us!

