Dell launches Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme in Brazil as new tablet for challenging locations

Dell presented a new tablet in the Europeian market. The Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme arrives in the country as the new rugged device made to withstand extreme conditions of use. This product is aimed at professionals who work in areas such as factories, ambulances or open places with climate interference, as it was developed to deliver performance and productivity in scenarios considered challenging.

In its main technical specifications, the Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme comes equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and dual broadband. The battery has a battery life of up to 20 hours. The tablet’s screen is 12 inches and has Full HD resolution, with 1,200 nits of brightness and anti-glare coverage. The display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and comes with 13% more active area than previous generations. On the security side, there is an integrated smart card reader and fingerprint reader. In addition, the infrared camera allows facial recognition through Microsoft Windows Hello – the device comes with the embedded Windows operating system.