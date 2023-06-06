HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDell launches in Brazil new Inspiron 13 line notebook with 13th generation...

Dell launches in Brazil new Inspiron 13 line notebook with 13th generation Intel Core

MicrosoftTech News
Dell launches in Brazil new Inspiron 13 line notebook with 13th generation Intel Core
1685994776 dell launches in brazil new inspiron 13 line notebook with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

A dell Technologies announced the launch of a new notebook in its line Inspiron 13 in the Europeian market. It is a device equipped with Intel processors 13th generation Core i7-1360P or i5-1340P and a display with resolution QHD+.

According to the brand, the new product is manufactured in the country and arrives on the market with a modern, light and compact design, ideal for those looking for mobility, high performance and a high resolution screen. The model also has Intel EVO certification.


The new A member of the Dell 13” notebook lineup, it features an important screen update over the previous generation, which now has QHD+ resolution and delivers 78% more pixels, resulting in crystal clear images with even more detail.

- Advertisement -

The WVA display in 16:10 format promises wide viewing angles and supports HDR images and videos and 100% coverage of the sRGB color palette. The notebook has a metal frame, ultra-thin screen edges, compact chassis and weighs 1.25kg.


The device also has a webcam that delivers Full HD resolution and advanced functions, such as a system that reduces image noise even in low light environments. The operating system installed is Microsoft Windows 11.

From 777 euros: That’s how much a good e-bike costs for the city An e-bike for the city is a good alternative to the car or public transport. The guide shows what a city e-bike should offer and what it can cost. 07/23/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The company also highlighted Dell’s ExpressCharge feature, which allows 80% of the equipment’s battery charge to be charged in one hour. The new Inspiron 13 also includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

full specifications
  • 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P or i5-1340P options
  • 13.3” QHD+ display, 300 Nits, HDR Dolby Vision
  • 16GB LPDDR5 memory (4800MHz)
  • 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage
  • ABNT-2 backlit keyboard
  • Full HD camera with privacy shutter and dual array microphones
  • Two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos (4W)
  • WiFi 6E AX211, 2×2, 802.11ax,
  • HDMI 1.4 ports, (2x) Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with Display Port and Power Delivery), USB 3.2 (Type-A), audio jack
  • 4 cell battery and 54 Wh
  • Back height: 1.56 cm
  • Width: 29.68 cm
  • Depth: 21.35 cm
  • Starting weight: 1.25 kg
price and availability

Finally, the new Dell Inspiron 13 notebook is now available in the brand’s virtual store with the starting price of R$ 7,298.

- Advertisement -

And you, what did you think about the new Dell device launched in the Europeian market? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X