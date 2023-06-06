Dell launches in Brazil new Inspiron 13 line notebook with 13th generation Intel Core

- Advertisement -

A dell Technologies announced the launch of a new notebook in its line Inspiron 13 in the Europeian market. It is a device equipped with Intel processors 13th generation Core i7-1360P or i5-1340P and a display with resolution QHD+. According to the brand, the new product is manufactured in the country and arrives on the market with a modern, light and compact design, ideal for those looking for mobility, high performance and a high resolution screen. The model also has Intel EVO certification.





The new A member of the Dell 13” notebook lineup, it features an important screen update over the previous generation, which now has QHD+ resolution and delivers 78% more pixels, resulting in crystal clear images with even more detail. - Advertisement - The WVA display in 16:10 format promises wide viewing angles and supports HDR images and videos and 100% coverage of the sRGB color palette. The notebook has a metal frame, ultra-thin screen edges, compact chassis and weighs 1.25kg.





The device also has a webcam that delivers Full HD resolution and advanced functions, such as a system that reduces image noise even in low light environments. The operating system installed is Microsoft Windows 11. The company also highlighted Dell's ExpressCharge feature, which allows 80% of the equipment's battery charge to be charged in one hour. The new Inspiron 13 also includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

full specifications

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1360P or i5-1340P options

13.3” QHD+ display, 300 Nits, HDR Dolby Vision

16GB LPDDR5 memory (4800MHz)

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage

ABNT-2 backlit keyboard

Full HD camera with privacy shutter and dual array microphones

Two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos (4W)

WiFi 6E AX211, 2×2, 802.11ax,

HDMI 1.4 ports, (2x) Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with Display Port and Power Delivery), USB 3.2 (Type-A), audio jack

4 cell battery and 54 Wh

Back height: 1.56 cm

Width: 29.68 cm

Depth: 21.35 cm

Starting weight: 1.25 kg

price and availability