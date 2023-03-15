5G News
Dell Inspiron 14 2023: the brand's first notebook with Snapdragon processor is announced

Dell Inspiron 14 2023: the brand's first notebook with Snapdragon processor is announced

Published on

By Abraham
Dell Inspiron 14 2023: the brand's first notebook with Snapdragon processor is announced
A dell launched this Tuesday (14) the new notebook of the line Inspiron 14, model that is made for everyday use. In this sense, one of the great news is that this is the company’s first device to come equipped with a chip snapdragon. In other words, the laptop is the brand’s first with Windows On ARM.

The product presentation was even made by Qualcomm, which posted about the item on its official Twitter profile. Thus, the company pointed out that the computer has the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 and as expected, it offers great battery life.

According to Qualcomm’s post, the new Inspiron is capable of displaying high definition content via streaming over 16 hours. This is a mark far superior to models with Intel or AMD processors, which usually deliver autonomy between 8 and 10 hours.

As for other specifications, the laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, it arrives with a 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution screen and anti-glare technology on the panel. The GPU is integrated, being an Adreno 690 and there are optimized features that use artificial intelligence to reduce noise in sound and apply blurred background effect in videos.

Dell has not released more information about the product, but it is available on the manufacturer’s website in the United States for the value of $499.99 (BRL 2,625 in direct conversion). Nothing has been revealed regarding the availability of the product in Europe.

Meanwhile, Compaq launched a notebook equipped with Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 in the country and Dell itself recently announced a new 49-inch ultrawide monitor.


