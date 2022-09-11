Deliveries of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are already postponed to October

- Advertisement -

On September 7, at the Far Out event, Apple presented various devices to society, including the new 14 in its different models. The Plus, Pro and Pro Max. They are very versatile terminals with good functions, especially the Dynamic Island. In the event the iPhone could be received on September 16, but right now on the Spanish Web, the times have been extended and you will have to wait much longer.

Right now the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would receive it in mid-

At the event on the 7th, when the iPhone 14 models were presented, they told us about the starting prices. As well as the day that could be reserved and the one that should be received. In the case of the Pro and Pro Max models, the top of the range in the series, their arrival in the homes of the most experienced and to stores from September 16.

However, if we are going to book any of these two models right now, we have to see that the arrival is expected for mid-October. For example, if we order the iPhone Pro in gold color and with a capacity of 256 GB, we will receive it at home between the days October 11 and 18. That’s a month later than advertised. But, because there is always a but, and this time it is a good one, if we choose to pick up in store we will have it on September 16.

I don’t really know where the trick is, but there must be. That the stores have it before home is normal, but that it be a month before, no. That is basically done because if you go to the store on day 1. That way people see that it fills up with people, more publicity is given and the feeling of high sales is clear. Also, if you’re in the store it’s more than you’ll probably end up buying something elsefor example, a cover.

If you opt for the Pro Max model of the same color and with the same capacity, it will arrive at the address between the days October 18-25. And at the moment it does not appear as available for pick up in store.

It seems that the Pro Max model is the one that is succeeding at the moment. The highest of the range and with more screen. People want the biggest and best. But that doesn’t always mean it’s the best of the best. Because in the end there are things outside of us that determine what and what is not, is the best for each one.

If you want some Pro and Pro Max model, you will have to arm yourself with patience.