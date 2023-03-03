Deliver Us Mars Review: a space journey to the Red Planet

- Advertisement -

The red color of Mars stretches thousands of kilometers ahead of us. We see nothing but dunes and craters as an ominous dust storm rapidly approaches our location. We look around, hoping to see a refuge where we can find shelter and recharge our depleting oxygen supplies. Suddenly, in dust that continues to rise unchecked, we notice the contours of a station that rises vertically. We board our rover and drive towards the structure, convinced that we can come across a survivor who can give us a faint glimmer of hope in our journey for the salvation of humanity.

Available from February 2 on PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Deliver Us Mars is the new title of Keoken Interactive as well sequel to Deliver Us The Moon (if you missed it, here’s our review of Deliver Us The Moon), a game that marked the market debut of the Dutch development studio more than four years ago. After just over seven hours spent on Mars, we are ready to tell you about our adventure.

What are you willing to do to save humanity?

Deliver Us Mars is a story-driven experience with particularly current and dramatic themes, which calls us to assume the role of young astronaut Kathy Johanson, who decides to undertake, together with the Ayla pod (which will prove particularly useful in some situations), to his sister Claire and two other companions, one dangerous mission to mars in an attempt to save our planet. In fact, the Earth has now become almost completely uninhabitable for man. A natural disaster foreseen well in advance by Kathy’s father, Isaac, a scientist who we will meet mainly in the form of memories of the protagonist and videos stored in some archives.

Deliver Us Mars opens with a touching prologue that takes the player – bewildered – and catapults him into a mysterious science fiction story. What happened to the Earth? What climatic event gave rise to the destruction of our planet? These are just some of the questions we will try to find an answer to. The sequel to Deliver Us the Moon is an emotional experience at timeswell built and able to tell her characters, their weaknesses and difficulties in a simple but effective way: it will be difficult not to bond with Kathy, a girl who takes all the courage she has within herself to throw her heart over the obstacle, beyond her fears, willing to do anything to help her fellows.

- Advertisement -

And as the plot unfolds as fast as the Earth depletes its natural resources, the bond between the protagonist and Isaac will gradually begin to emerge, telling us of a father’s love for his daughter: past and present of the young astronaut will meet continuouslymanaging to mix tension and curiosity to keep the player’s attention alive.

However, at least for the writer, the point on which to focus more on the narrative plot of Deliver Us Mars is another. KeokeN Interactive doesn’t so much want to tell us why the human race is on the verge of extinction: imagine how man could react to the possible end of the world and to the possibility of losing the people he loves forever.

Traveling to Mars

The playful experience of Deliver Us Mars is divided into two main parts: the first is the journey, including the departure of the space shuttle to the red planet. The other is instead linked, as you can imagine, to explore it and of the different bases erected on its surface. Let’s start in order. The Dutch development studio has reconstructed with some care the different phases that anticipate the launch of the space shuttle.

- Advertisement -

We are seated in our position and, together with the team, we have to check on the screen that all the oxygen and fuel values ​​are within the norm but also pull the correct levers and press the right buttons, so as to start the engines and go. In this phase, there will also be more adrenaline-pumping moments: some debris damaged the thrusters and we are therefore forced to get out of the spacecraft to go to the back and, using our wrist laser, cut the metal parts highlighted in yellow so as to be able to restore the correct functioning of the engine, always keeping an eye directed to the available oxygen. Before returning, however, we want to turn our gaze downwards one last time to admire the Earth in all its mighty majesty as we float, lightly, in the void. Upon reaching Mars, the gameplay still mutates and mixes without too much trouble exploration of outdoor spaces and indoor environments. In Kathy’s equipment, in addition to the wrist laser, we find two practical ice axes, one in each hand, to be alternated with the triggers of the controller to climb the numerous rocky walls that we will cross on our way.

Although, unfortunately, the DualSense is not exploited in any way, it must be said that the feeling pad in the hand with the ice axes is more than good and able to make one perceive the resistance of the cliff to the impact of the tip of the tool with the rock. It will also be important to climb with a certain speed: pitfalls will often be around the corner, such as the sudden collapse of a wall that seemed, apparently, rather stable. Then there are some simple platform phases and finally a rover to move and cover otherwise prohibitive distances. Regarding the means of transport, unfortunately it is used in a very limited way, often aimed at reaching various stations on Mars.

Inside these structures, we will take care of studying the environment, finding clues and traces of other human beings, to also understand what happened before our arrival. To put the spanner in the works, we will find substantially a single environmental puzzle that will be proposed throughout the second part by Deliver Us Mars. Essentially, it will be a question of connecting an energy beam from a mobile turret to a generator, so as to open the locked door and continue into the next room.

In our support, we find both the Ayla pod, which we will be able to send ahead through air ducts to access otherwise unreachable rooms, and some dividers, to be positioned in the right place, which will serve to reduce the intensity of the beam in the event that the energy required by the door is less than that emitted by the turret. In the long run, it might accuse a certain basic repetitiveness in the puzzle, although there are some variations in the basic formula capable of increasing, albeit slightly, the general complexity of the puzzle. In general, Deliver Us Mars is not a difficult adventure to conclude, a characteristic that makes it suitable for a large audience but at the same time perhaps also without a real challenge.

From a graphic point of view, the work done by Keoken Interactive is more than good: there will be glimpses of Mars to take your breath away, with the camera moving away from the protagonist to give us unforgettable postcard photos. Furthermore, the excellent work done to make the atmosphere and the red surface of the planet more realistic is equally commendable. On the contrary though, the facial expressions they are not always entirely convincing and among other things there were some uncertainties regarding frame-rates, especially in open spaces. We also point out some pop-up phenomena, which in any case do not affect the pleasantness of the experience.