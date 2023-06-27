Deleting Microsoft Edge Browsing History Just Got Easier

- Advertisement -

O Microsoft Edge received a new trial version of the Canary program and it was noted by browser testers that the process of deleting browsing history, cache, cookies, and downloads was simplified and made more user-friendly. Until then, users had to dig through Edge’s settings to find where to remove browser history. However, the new version of Canary saves one click when it comes to clearing the browser’s browsing data.

There’s a new button in Edge’s History hub to quickly open the “Clear browsing data” dialog (Canary):https://t.co/4kaKCrxmz5

.https://t.co/H8awAlHZYm pic.twitter.com/PUVPw4cVhj — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 23, 2023

This news was released by Twitter user Leopeva64. One shortcut with the trash can icon was introduced when accessing the settings page, which eliminates the need for the user to go to the browser options to clear the history. the new option saves one click when clearing history and really makes the process easier. As for those who like to use shortcuts, it is still possible to press the Ctrl + Shift + Delete keys to delete information directly.




