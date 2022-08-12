Delete the WhatsApp cache: how to do it and what is achieved with it

We are not going to discover now all the advantages that brings in our day to day life. However, it is important to know that in intensive use residual file can be filled. If the reception of files is constant, this will happen too easily.

For this reason, in the same way that it is important to clean the cookies and cache of the browser relatively frequently, it is also important to do the same in WhatsApp. Next we tell you how can you do

The simple process to WhatsApp cache

What the cache deletion represents, as we indicated at the beginning, is to eliminate the temporary files that have been stored on the device. These, in the long run, They can take up a considerable amount of space. in the internal storage of the device. Therefore, it is one more way you have to free up WhatsApp memory.

If you already know how to delete the cache of any app on Android, we must tell you that there is no particularity when it comes to WhatsApp. And it is that, the steps to follow they are identical to those that are carried out when we want to free cache memory from other applications.

Open the mobile settings. Enter the section of Applications. Click on WhatsApp. Enter now to Storage and cache. Click on clear cache.

It is important to note that this process does not delete any important WhatsApp files. That is you will continue to keep your chatsas well as media files you have exchanged on them.

Yes by mistake you pressed the button clear storage, in that case you will lose all chat data and even log out of your account. You can only recover it if you previously made a backup.

Returning to the issue of the cache, we must talk about the how often to remove it. A priori, this should not be a problem to worry about on a daily basis. In fact, there is no estimated frequency for it, but it is important that from time to time you take a look at the space it is occupying. And more if you are running out of space on your mobile.