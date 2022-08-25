DefCon30: The hacker conference from the perspective of young security professionals

Our author attended the DefCon for the first time this year. Here she describes her impressions of the presence comeback in Las Vegas.

What started as a farewell party for a friend in 1993 has grown into one of the largest annual events of its kind for hackers, security professionals, and tech enthusiasts young and old.

- Advertisement -

DefCon has turned 30 this year. 30,000 people attended the conference in Las Vegas from August 11th to 14th, which lived up to this year’s motto: Homecoming, or rather hom3c0ming, as the organization put it.

- Advertisement -

Online registration for the event closed earlier than expected this year. That made admission a race against time for those who still had to get a ticket on site. The same applied to the popular DefCon merch, for which quite a few people stood in line for hours. Others preferred to explore the premises and surroundings: The conference is divided into three areas and takes place in the casino and hotel complexes of Caesar’s Forum, one floor in the Flamingo and one in the LINQ. All are near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Presence comeback, to which not everyone made it personally

Many used the conference to network, especially via the social networks Twitter, Discord and Mastodon. The organizational team maintains its own Discord server. The service was used in particular to communicate with those who personally did not make it to Las Vegas for the first face-to-face DefCon after the start of the corona pandemic.

The visitor badges also promoted togetherness: small pianos in different colours. The eight badge types each had a single bar of a song printed on them. At the closing event, the participants then learned that together they made a tune that was composed especially for DefCon 30. In order to solve this puzzle, you had to collect all eight colors of the badges, or at least photograph them. The puzzle helped many to meet new people.

- Advertisement -

Many contacts were also made during the talks or in the so-called villages, i.e. groups that offered themed talks, workshops and competitions in their own separate rooms.

Variety of topics in the industry and at DefCon

The rich program of lectures reflected the variety of topics at DefCon and the security industry. From physical security, demonstrated particularly well in lock picking and in the Physical Security Village, to system security, where, in addition to teaching the basics, there was also the opportunity for further training in the various team orientations – Red Teaming, Blue Teaming, Purple Teaming. Practical exercises such as Capture the Flags (CTFs), which are among the most well-known security competitions, even represent a kind of culture of their own at the conference.

In addition, the participants were able to broaden their on what can be attacked and what should be protected. In addition to prominent tech topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) or e-health (medical devices such as pacemakers and insulin meters), everyday technology such as cars also came into focus.

There were also good opportunities for information for those more interested in law, guidelines and active politics. Discussions on passed or forthcoming legislation focusing on security and privacy on the Internet have been limited – unfortunately from a European perspective – to US law and policy; the presenting Americans knew very little about European legislation, let alone about country-specific network policies. Nevertheless, the Policy Talks with a certain interest in US politics were insightful.

Conclusion: A conference to remember

Ultimately, DefCon 30 was an event that many of the returning participants appreciated: It was often heard that the 30th edition was a DefCon to remember. A good start to the conference, even for newcomers.

For anyone wondering if IT security could be their career field, DefCon is a good, albeit costly, opportunity to find out. Above all, contact with people who already work in a security subarea helps in the decision-making process.

It is also an opportunity for old security hands to discover new aspects in this huge field of work. Because there’s always something you haven’t heard of. DefCon fosters a community of curious people, whether they self-identify as hackers or not, regardless of age, gender, and background. The only rule is, “There’s always someone in the room smarter than you, so be respectful.”