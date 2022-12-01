Deezer releases Retrospective 2022 in the app and announces exclusive prize for subscribers

We are moving towards the last month of 2022 with the traditional release of artists, songs and albums most listened to by users in the last 12 months. In addition to YouTube Music and Spotify, Deezer also recently released the 2022 Retrospective for service subscribers, listing the most consumed content this year.
MyDeezerYear 2022’s selection brings data on top tracks, playing time and favorite singers. Other highlights include the ‘Music Mood’ mode which gathers detailed information about who your music ‘soulmate’ is by considering the individual results of each listener.
The company also announced that 20 users will find a Golden Ticket at the end of the MyDeezerYear experience, a reward that gives the lucky person the chance to attend in person the concert of one of the singers who spent the most time listening to Deezer in 2022 with the right to accompany them (learn more ).
“We wanted to reward SuperFans who can’t stop listening to their favorite artist on Deezer and, at the same time, create even more excitement within MyDeezerYear, with the chance to find a Golden Ticket at the end”, emphasizes Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Deezer.
In addition to the individual list of users, Deezer has also released an overall report on the platform over the past few months. Check out:
Top 10 most listened artists
*In number of streams, number of plays.
-
- Advertisement -
Marília Mendonça
-
Henrique & Juliano
-
Gusttavo Lima
-
- Advertisement -
Maiara & Maraisa
-
Jorge & Mateus
-
João Gomes
-
Zé Neto & Cristiano
-
Less Is More Group
-
Luan Santana
-
Mari Fernandez
Top 10 most popular artists
*In number of unique users who listened to the song/artist
-
Ze Felipe
-
Wesley Safadão
-
LUDMILLA
-
Anita
-
Jorge & Mateus
-
João Gomes
-
Cowboy Joe
-
George Henrique & Rodrigo
-
The Barons of Pisadinha
-
Mari Fernandez
Top 10 most listened tracks
-
Malvadão 3 – Shaman
-
Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça
-
Scratch – Henrique & Juliano
-
212 – Chefin, Mainstreet
-
Blocked – Gusttavo Lima
-
Presepada – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
-
Network Balance – Matheus Fernandes, Xand Avião
-
DANCER – PEDRO SAMPAIO, Mc Pedrinho
-
Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça
-
A Maior Saudade – Henrique & Juliano
Top 10 most listened tracks released in 2022
-
Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça
-
Network Balance – Matheus Fernandes, Xand Avião
-
DANCER – PEDRO SAMPAIO, Mc Pedrinho
-
Break Up with Me Before – Gusttavo Lima
-
Malvada – Zé Felipe
-
No Ouvidinho – Felipe Amorim
-
212 – Chefin, Mainstreet
-
EMOTIONAL SHAKE – Luan Santana
-
Audio Que Te Deliver – Léo Santana, Mari Fernandez and MC Don Juan
-
Pipoco – Ana Castela, Melody, Dj Chris No Beat
Top 10 most popular tracks
-
Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça
-
Scratch – Henrique & Juliano
-
Presepada – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
-
Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
-
Wetting the Wheel – Jorge & Mateus
-
Blocked – Gusttavo Lima
-
Go Home Today – George Henrique & Rodrigo, Marília Mendonça
-
A Maior Saudade – Henrique & Juliano
-
Malvadão 3 – Shaman
-
You Are Prepared – Tayrone, Marilia Mendonça
Top 10 most listened female artists*
-
Marília Mendonça
-
Maiara & Maraisa
-
Mari Fernandez
-
LUDMILLA
-
Anita
-
Luisa Sonza
-
Beyonce
-
Adele
-
ANA VITORIA
-
Gabriela Rocha
Top 10 most listened LGBTQIAP+ artists*
-
LUDMILLA
-
Anita
-
Luisa Sonza
-
Gloria Groove
-
Lady Gaga
-
John
-
Lauana Prado
-
Pablo Vittar
-
Yasmin Santos
-
Sam Smith
Top 10 most listened albums
-
Bosses Party 35% – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
-
Live in Fortaleza – Mari Fernandez
-
I say or I don’t say – João Gomes
-
LADY EAST – Gloria Groove
-
CALL MY NAME – PEDRO SAMPAIO
-
Musical Manifesto – Henrique & Juliano
-
LUME – Filipe Ret
-
LITTLE HAIR – MC Cabelinho
-
PIRATE – John
-
QVVJFA? – Baco Exu do Blues
Top 10 most listened albums released in 2022*
-
Live in Fortaleza – Mari Fernandez
-
I say or I don’t say – João Gomes
-
LADY EAST – Gloria Groove
-
CALL MY NAME – PEDRO SAMPAIO
-
Musical Manifesto – Henrique & Juliano
-
LUME – Filipe Ret
-
QVVJFA? – Baco Exu do Blues
-
It’s Just Like That – Jorge & Mateus
-
Versions of Me – Anitta
-
Numanice #2 – LUDMILLA
Top 5 Most Played Genres
-
Countryside
-
Pop
-
Rap/Trap/Hip Hop
-
rock
-
funk
Top 5 most identified songs on SongCatcher
-
As It Was – Harry Styles
-
Cold Heart – Elton John
-
Enemy – Imagine Dragons
-
Malvadão 3 – Shaman
-
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Top 5 songs translated in the app
-
As It Was – Harry Styles
-
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
-
Unstoppable – Sia
-
Beggin’ – Måneskin
-
Yellow – Coldplay
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >