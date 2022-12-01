Deezer releases Retrospective 2022 in the app and announces exclusive prize for subscribers

We are moving towards the last month of 2022 with the traditional release of artists, songs and albums most listened to by users in the last 12 months. In addition to YouTube Music and Spotify, Deezer also recently released the 2022 Retrospective for service subscribers, listing the most consumed content this year. MyDeezerYear 2022’s selection brings data on top tracks, playing time and favorite singers. Other highlights include the ‘Music Mood’ mode which gathers detailed information about who your music ‘soulmate’ is by considering the individual results of each listener.

The company also announced that 20 users will find a Golden Ticket at the end of the MyDeezerYear experience, a reward that gives the lucky person the chance to attend in person the concert of one of the singers who spent the most time listening to Deezer in 2022 with the right to accompany them (learn more ). "We wanted to reward SuperFans who can't stop listening to their favorite artist on Deezer and, at the same time, create even more excitement within MyDeezerYear, with the chance to find a Golden Ticket at the end", emphasizes Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Deezer.

Retrospective 2022

In addition to the individual list of users, Deezer has also released an overall report on the platform over the past few months. Check out:

Top 10 most listened artists *In number of streams, number of plays. Marília Mendonça Henrique & Juliano Gusttavo Lima Maiara & Maraisa Jorge & Mateus João Gomes Zé Neto & Cristiano Less Is More Group Luan Santana Mari Fernandez Top 10 most popular artists *In number of unique users who listened to the song/artist Ze Felipe Wesley Safadão LUDMILLA Anita Jorge & Mateus João Gomes Cowboy Joe George Henrique & Rodrigo The Barons of Pisadinha Mari Fernandez Top 10 most listened tracks Malvadão 3 – Shaman Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça Scratch – Henrique & Juliano 212 – Chefin, Mainstreet Blocked – Gusttavo Lima Presepada – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa Network Balance – Matheus Fernandes, Xand Avião DANCER – PEDRO SAMPAIO, Mc Pedrinho Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça A Maior Saudade – Henrique & Juliano Top 10 most listened tracks released in 2022 Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça Network Balance – Matheus Fernandes, Xand Avião DANCER – PEDRO SAMPAIO, Mc Pedrinho Break Up with Me Before – Gusttavo Lima Malvada – Zé Felipe No Ouvidinho – Felipe Amorim 212 – Chefin, Mainstreet EMOTIONAL SHAKE – Luan Santana Audio Que Te Deliver – Léo Santana, Mari Fernandez and MC Don Juan Pipoco – Ana Castela, Melody, Dj Chris No Beat Top 10 most popular tracks Badly Done – Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça Scratch – Henrique & Juliano Presepada – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa Wetting the Wheel – Jorge & Mateus Blocked – Gusttavo Lima Go Home Today – George Henrique & Rodrigo, Marília Mendonça A Maior Saudade – Henrique & Juliano Malvadão 3 – Shaman You Are Prepared – Tayrone, Marilia Mendonça Top 10 most listened female artists* Marília Mendonça Maiara & Maraisa Mari Fernandez LUDMILLA Anita Luisa Sonza Beyonce Adele ANA VITORIA Gabriela Rocha Top 10 most listened LGBTQIAP+ artists* LUDMILLA Anita Luisa Sonza Gloria Groove Lady Gaga John Lauana Prado Pablo Vittar Yasmin Santos Sam Smith Top 10 most listened albums Bosses Party 35% – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa Live in Fortaleza – Mari Fernandez I say or I don't say – João Gomes LADY EAST – Gloria Groove CALL MY NAME – PEDRO SAMPAIO Musical Manifesto – Henrique & Juliano LUME – Filipe Ret LITTLE HAIR – MC Cabelinho PIRATE – John QVVJFA? – Baco Exu do Blues Top 10 most listened albums released in 2022* Live in Fortaleza – Mari Fernandez I say or I don't say – João Gomes LADY EAST – Gloria Groove CALL MY NAME – PEDRO SAMPAIO Musical Manifesto – Henrique & Juliano LUME – Filipe Ret QVVJFA? – Baco Exu do Blues It's Just Like That – Jorge & Mateus Versions of Me – Anitta Numanice #2 – LUDMILLA Top 5 Most Played Genres Countryside Pop Rap/Trap/Hip Hop rock funk Top 5 most identified songs on SongCatcher As It Was – Harry Styles Cold Heart – Elton John Enemy – Imagine Dragons Malvadão 3 – Shaman Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran Top 5 songs translated in the app As It Was – Harry Styles Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush Unstoppable – Sia Beggin' – Måneskin Yellow – Coldplay