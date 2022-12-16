Deezer launches ‘Music Quiz’ function in the app to test users’ knowledge

Deezer launched this Friday, the 16th, a new function in the streaming application allowing users to test their knowledge through the Musical Quiz, a novelty that brings together questions based on artists, genres and other fun topics, such as hits from Europe and in other countries.

As the company explains, the quiz is based on a playlist of 10 songs and the player earns points for guessing the right title as quickly as possibleand each song is played for a maximum of 30 seconds, showing four alternatives for the participant to try to get right, earning up to 100 points, which decrease as time goes by.