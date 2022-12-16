Deezer launches ‘Music Quiz’ function in the app to test users’ knowledge

Deezer launched this Friday, the 16th, a new function in the streaming application allowing users to test their knowledge through the Musical Quiz, a novelty that brings together questions based on artists, genres and other fun topics, such as hits from Europe and in other countries.
As the company explains, the quiz is based on a playlist of 10 songs and the player earns points for guessing the right title as quickly as possibleand each song is played for a maximum of 30 seconds, showing four alternatives for the participant to try to get right, earning up to 100 points, which decrease as time goes by.
“There are a lot of people out there who pride themselves on their musical knowledge and now we’re giving them the chance to prove it,” said Alexandra Leloup, Vice President of Product at Deezer. “Our mission is to continue making Deezer more interactive and fun, and the music quiz feature is a perfect example of that ambition.”, she completes her.
The novelty was launched for all users of the application, including people who are not subscribers and listen to music through the free plan. Although the focus is on national content, using the ‘country selector’ it is possible to change the location to receive global or regional questionnaires.
The quiz section is easily accessible via a dedicated banner just below the Flow section in the Deezer app, as well as on the homepage and web browsers. Players can also share their scores on social media to compare with friends and family.
