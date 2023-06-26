DeepMind’s RoboCat, the future of self-improving robots

- Advertisement -

DeepMinda subsidiary of Google, has developed an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) call RoboCat that improves itself. This could lead to the creation of more general purpose robots at a faster pace.

RoboCat: Self-improving AI

RoboCat has the ability to auto-generate new training data to improve their abilities, which minimizes the need for human intervention. The model can learn new tasks with just 100 demos, thanks to its rich and varied data set. This speed of learning positions RoboCat as a powerful engine for accelerating robotics research.

RoboCat architecture

The new model is based on Cat, another DeepMind model. Gato is capable of processing language, images, and actions in both simulated and physical environments. RoboCat, based on the Gato architecture, has been trained with a vast data set of images and actions of different robotic arms solving hundreds of diverse tasks.

RoboCat Learning Process

RoboCat training involves five steps. Initially, 100-1000 demos of a new task or robot are collected. RoboCat then adjusts to this new task or robotic arm, creating a specialized agent. This agent practices the new task an average of 10,000 times, generating more training data. This new data is then integrated into the existing RoboCat training set. Finally, a new version of RoboCat is trained with the new training data.

RoboCat Adaptability

RoboCat has demonstrated an impressive ability to operate different robotic arms in a matter of hours and quickly adapt to new types of arms and tasks. As it learns new tasks, RoboCat improves its ability to tackle additional, never-before-seen tasks.

The advances made with RoboCat lead us to reflect on the future of robotics and AI. The model shows how self-improvement and adaptability can open up new possibilities for robotic systems and reduce dependence on human intervention in their training.

More information at www.deepmind.com