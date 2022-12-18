DeepMind creates an AI tool capable of generating scripts for cinema and theater

It seems that artificial intelligence has been taking over the creative world, where we have seen for weeks how people have been making use of this technology to generate images in different styles.

Now it looks like the AI ​​might even be able to help you create the script for that movie or play that has been on your mind for a long time.

- Advertisement -

That’s right, all thanks to the work done by the team at Alphabet DeepMindwhich resulted in Dramatron, an AI tool that performs its functions as a co-writer by helping you with tasks such as generate descriptions of characters, as well as places and dialoguesalso including plot points.

Once the text is generated by this AI tool, it will be the turn of the human writer to compile, edit and rewrite the material to fit their vision.

To take advantage of Dramatron you will first need a openai api key. In case you want to prevent the tool from generating text that may be offensive to you, you will have to obtain a perspective api key.

- Advertisement -

When testing the AI ​​tool, the person in charge of this task entered a log line corresponding to a movie that he had come up with 15 years ago. After this Dramatron proceeded to quickly create a title, along with descriptions of characters, scenes and settings. As for the dialogues, they made sense, but they were hackneyed. Subsequently, a group of 15 playwrights and screenwriters to carry out script writing with the help of this tool.

In the end they all came to the conclusion that they would not use Dramatron to create a complete work and that the way it presents the results is very attached to a formula. Even so, they recognized that this AI tool could be very useful for build worlds and get other approaches to certain plot elements or characters.

To this they also added that Dramatron could be harnessed to generate creative ideas. On the other hand, the use of this AI tool can lead to the generation of questions about the concept of authorship or who should be awarded the realization of a script.

- Advertisement -

In that sense, a UK appeals court ruled last year that artificial intelligence could not be held responsible for the creation of an invention in a patent.

As for Dramatron, DeepMind notes that this tool can generate text snippets taken from those used for your trainingwhich could put the final material at risk of being classified as plagiarism.

It is there where the human writer must make sure to rule out that the final text is not a reproduction of another existing work.