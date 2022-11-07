Deepfakes for privacy purposes, to anonymize yourself on social networks

From emergence and subsequent massificationdeepfakes have triggered several alerts about their security implications, in the face of potential malicious use as a tool for impersonation or defamation.

However, time has also shown us that these digitally intervened audiovisual pieces can be used to positive practical ends. Within this interest, a proposal emerged to take advantage of this technology for privacy purposes.

“My face, my choice”: proposal to optimize deepfakes for use for anonymity purposes

Researchers from Binghamton University and Intel Labs are working on the development of a facial masking mechanism that does not break the continuity of the image and that is also capable of confusing facial recognition systems with false faces.

This proposal centers its focus on social networks, where sharing photographs is a habit, in which the scope of this material often transcends the limits of the circles of friends, family or close people. This exhibition does not discriminate against the will of people to want to appear or not in public. And although certain privacy filters can be set, control tools are not always enough.

The researchers suggest the “My Face, My Choice” principle (originally titled “My Face, My Choice”). Under the proposed system, a person’s face can be replaced with a sufficiently different deepfake in images in which a user does not want to be seen, to be genuinely unrecognizable if that is the person’s will.

After reporting their first significant advances, after conducting tests within a simulated social network, the researchers claimed to have verified that the deepfakes generated by this system do not resemble the original face or any other recognizable face. These “fake faces” approximate the age and gender of the person in the original photograph, while also preserving the person’s body pose and facial expression.

The validation of these results, according to the research team, confirms that the proposed method is capable of confusing several current face identification systems. After being subjected to seven different facial recognition utilities, this system recorded that it reduced the effectiveness of the identification tools tested by 61%.