Decorate your QR codes with caricatures of yourself using QRtoon

We know that QR codes are quite useful elements, however, their appearance is not really the best. Although the aesthetic aspect may be the least important in the function of a QR code, it can represent a necessity depending on where it is used. In this sense, we want to introduce you to a tool that will allow you to create QR codes seasoned with cartoons, so that they look more attractive.

Its name is QRtoon and it will allow you to obtain much more aesthetic QR codes than conventional ones to use them in your home or business.

Create QR codes with caricatures of your face

When we see the structure of a QR code, it is not something that is friendly or understandable. That is, it is a lot of lines in order that it is difficult to understand. But this is not even our need with the QR, because the scanners take care of the reading. However, in the aesthetic and design aspect, it is very likely that it will clash with everything you have in the space where you place it.

In that sense, it is very interesting to have QR codes that integrate cartoons. Much more if it is about caricatures of ourselves and this is precisely what the QRtoon website does. It is noteworthy that the service is free and you do not need to go through registration processes to download your code.

The site offers two modes of use, one through a Telegram bot and another through the web. Whichever you choose, the process boils down to uploading your previously generated QR code and then the photo you want to caricature. Select the style you like best and then you can download the result. Everything is quite fast and the results are very nice, allowing you to maintain the environment you want in your home or business.

To prove it, follow this link.