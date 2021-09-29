Deckard: VR headset for Steam Deck?

2021 may be the year of hardware for Valve, first, of course, for the Steam Deck, but perhaps also for Deckard, a project that until now we did not know anything, but that has been detected by the YouTuber Brad Lynch, who would have found some very interesting references in the Valve Lighthouse software , the positioning system used in both SteamVR and HTC Vive. This, of course, already puts us on the track that these references point to the world of virtual reality viewers.

And what has this creator found? Then a product called Deckard (and I don’t think Valve is working on creating a Blade Runner), next to the POC-C designation. An indicator that talks about the third version (arranged alphabetically) of a proof of concept that they would be working on at Valve. In other words, it seems that Valve is working on a virtual reality viewer that, at the moment, is in the proof-of-concept phase, more specifically in its third version.

An interesting aspect of the research carried out by Lynch is that Deckard’s first appearance in Valve Lighthouse software dates back to January of this year, so we can conclude that so far in 2021 the company has already tested three different versions of it. The question is, of course, whether we are talking about the same evolved device, or about different proofs of concept that have been organized sequentially.

On the other hand, the name, Deckard, catches my attention and is that you don’t have to be very clever to relate it to the Steam Deck. Which, of course, invites us to think that Valve could be working on a virtual reality viewer for its portable console. If so, if Valve succeeded in taking that step, it would certainly have to give its merit when it comes to innovation. And I personally admit that if it works well, I find it to be an incredibly attractive idea.

Of course, on the other hand, there is also a second possibility, again theory, and that could also fit with the Steam Deck profile, and it is that Deckard is not a virtual reality viewer, but an augmented reality. Because what if Deckard is actually DeckARD (Augmented Reality Device)? Augmented reality has its natural fit in portable devices, and the proof is that we have experienced the largest deployment in this type of software on smartphones. Thus, an augmented reality viewer could also be a point for Valve.

Be that as it may, we will most likely still have to wait for this Deckard to materialize … if it does.. And we must not forget that we are talking about a proof of concept and that, consequently, it is still too early. If things don’t go as planned, Deckard may end up in the drawer of canceled projects.

Also, even if everything turns out fine in Deckard’s tests, Nor should we forget that the Steam Deck sale date is approaching, and that according to the leaks in this regard, the company is somewhat rushed in its production, something that must undoubtedly be influencing the shortage of chips facing the entire industrial sector that depends on electronics.

A) Yes, It seems a bit daring to think that Deckard could enter pre-production before the beginning-halves of next year. Let’s not forget that Valve is not a large corporation, so tackling two such ambitious projects simultaneously seems beyond their means. Thus, and always bearing in mind that this is speculation, it makes sense to think that at the moment the focus is on Steam Deck, but that after the peak of work associated with your laptop, and if the tests with Deckard go well, perhaps the next year surprise us with the virtual reality viewer for your console.