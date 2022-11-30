December’s Xbox Games With Gold: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury

We are entering the final stretch of 2022, but subscription services continue to offer us new features, especially in the world of games.
After the alleged news on Amazon Prime Gaming and PlayStation Plus Essential, Microsoft announced this week the free Games With Gold games, a benefit of Xbox Live Gold, a service that can be subscribed individually or accessed through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and which it also grants access to the online mode of games on Xbox.
In December, Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One and Series S/X will be able to redeem the Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury games. See more details about the games below:
Hold on to your hats, partner. Let me tell you a story about a gunslinger left for dead and his partner kidnapped. It’s time for you to head to Colt Canyon, an unforgiving western landscape filled with hidden treasure, weapons, danger and bloodthirsty scum. Shoot your way through and maybe blow up some TNT stuff along the way with a spaghetti western soundtrack humming in the background. Save your partner and other innocents, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a lot of fun doing it and not end up as vulture food.
Accused of murder and exiled, Princess Ji embarks on an action-packed and breathtaking journey to prove her innocence, rescue her sister and blaze a trail of bloody revenge. Unleash your side-scrolling skills in this classic 2D game based on Chinese mythology. Take on enemies and ancient gods using high-octane combo attacks! The art and sound design are beautifully rendered, mixing traditional flourishes with a surreal twist.
So, what did you think of this month’s games?