Decathlon launches its first smartwatch designed to accompany you while you do sports

Decathlon has on its shelves a good number of smartwatches that it sells from many brands of recognized solvency in the field of sports activity, such as Polar, Garmin or Coros models. With the latter, precisely, they have just joined forces from Decathlon to put on the market a model specifically designed for what they call “multisport”.

New smartwatch from Decathlon. decathlon

The idea that moves this smartwatch is that of wear a virtual trainer on your wrist capable of following us in all our training sessions and racing, cycling, swimming or triathlon sessions that we do. You just need to put the watch on your wrist so that when we go out to do sports we return home with all the detailed information about each kilometer we have traveled and the calories we have burned.

Kiprun 500, your name

As we say, this smartwatch was born from the collaboration of Decathlon with Coros and offers a whole series of advantages to the most athletic since it has the possibility of measuring parameters as diverse as distance, exercise rhythm, speed, the cadence of our steps, VO2Max (maximum amount of oxygen that the body can absorb) and the total load of the training that we are carrying out cape. Even we can configure precisely how we want those sessions to be marking the maximum time, distance or heart rate for each exercise.

New Kiprun 500 from Decathlon. decathlon

This clock connects to our smartphone through the official Coros application and it allows us to download all the data from the watch to carry them by hand on the mobile screen. Even if you use platforms like Strava, you can export the information of each training to save it in what is one of the most complete (social) applications that you can find on the market.

This Kiprum 500 maintains a very good autonomy when we use it in a standard way, as a simple watch, day by day, since it is able to stay on for practically a month. Another thing is that we make intensive use of GPS and, then yes, the thing is reduced to 25 hours. In total, we will need two and a half hours to recharge your battery to 100%. Obviously, as this smartwatch allows training in the pool, it is completely submersible thanks to its watertight design that provides 5 ATM resistance. It is compatible with bluetooth smart heart rate monitors and other ANT + sensors, and if you want to buy it you have it available on the official Decathlon website at a price of 119.99 euros.

