Debt Ceiling Politics Threaten the Power of the U.S. Dollar

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The question for investors is not whether the U.S. can pay its debts, but whether it has the political will to do so; as such, a default on debts by the U.S. would differ from that of a developing country without the financial capacity to fulfill its obligations. “It’s really a political game, or political brinkmanship, that’s driving this, not necessarily anything about the soundness of U.S. institutions, or the soundness of U.S. policy or ability to pay its debts,” said Stephen Kaplan, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University.

The U.S. has never defaulted on its debts, but the full faith and credit of the country has been repeatedly threatened in recent years, as members of Congress continually argue over whether to raise the debt ceiling—which does not authorize new spending or incur new debt, but covers spending that has already been appropriated. As the U.S. comes close to default, the economic risk increases for foreign investors. “Even if the risk of default is kind of a tail risk, and low likelihood, somebody could make a mistake,” Kaplan said. “I don’t think it’s in the interest of any politician to really incur the cost of this game of brinkmanship. But how far do you want to push it? And as you get very close to that threshold, a mistake or an error can happen.”

That risk, however small, could thus create an incentive for foreign institutions or countries to diversify their holdings and, eventually, begin searching for other options. While there isn’t a viable alternative to the dollar as a reserve currency today, continued battles over the debt ceiling could open the door for ambitious countries to step in, argued Michael Strain, the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

