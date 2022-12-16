Death Stranding is getting a movie produced by Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding will hit theaters, according to an article published by Deadline. Kojima Productions, led by director Hideo Kojima, will produce the film in collaboration with director Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios. The news comes shortly after Death Stranding 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2, but it’s not a surprise. Kojima opened another studio last year in California to create a variety of entertainment media beyond games.

The Kojima Productions US studio will produce the film, which will be fully financed by Hammerstone, along with Allan Ungar, the director of the Uncharted short film released in 2018. So far, the screenwriter and director of Death Stranding have not been revealed. - Advertisement - Lebovici said it aims to redefine what a video game adaptation can be when you have creative and artistic freedom. It was also revealed that new elements and characters will be introduced into the Death Stranding universe, with Kojima citing the project as an important moment for the franchise.