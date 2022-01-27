Death Stranding Director’s Cut: date and price for PC

A few months have passed since the announcement, at Gamescom 2021, of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, the long-awaited special edition of Hideo Kojima’s latest game (so far), and since then we have been waiting to answer certain questions, including what options will be available to those who bought the original version, and now want to get this new edition. The question, of course, is whether they will have to purchase the new version for its full price or, on the contrary, if it will be possible to obtain it as an update.

Regarding its PC version, we finally know what the proposal is, and it is undoubtedly good news. And it is that, as we can read on the 505 Games website, people who already own the original version of the game they will be able to upgrade it for $9.99, with an update to be released on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Obviously, yes, it will be essential to have the original Death Stranding already purchased on the account.

The studio has also made public the date on which both the new edition of the game and the update for those who already have the original will be published. which will be next March 30, so we will have to wait a little over two months. Regarding the game, no differences can be expected from the PS5 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which was published last year.

Conditions are currently in place to get Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC (when it’s finally available) for a fairly competitive price. And it is that, due to the Steam sales, currently the price of the base version of the game is 17.99 euros. Therefore, if you buy it before February 3 (date on which the sales end) and we add 9.99 euros (assuming that this is the price of the update in our country), the total price of the game and update will be 27.98 euros, compared to 39.99 euros, which will be the starting price of this special edition.

As expected, 505 Games has confirmed that the save games in the original version of the game they can be ported without problem to Death Stranding Director’s Cut. And, in addition, the company has also published the technical requirements of the new version of the game.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 gigabytes of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 gigabytes

Recommended Requirements