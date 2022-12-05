Death Stranding 2: Hideo Kojima teases game announcement at The Game Awards

Update (05/12/2022) – GS

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about new games developed by Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima’s studio. While some information shows that Death Stranding 2 is on the way, several indications have already confirmed the Overdose game, which will star Margaret Qualley. While none of these projects are officially confirmed, the creative continues to share clues on his social networks. In the most recent post, Kojima revealed a mysterious riddle consisting of three symbols and the phrase “start a new journey”.

Many began to theorize over Kojima’s post, believing that he seems to be indicating the announcement of the sequel to Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2022, as Geoff Keighley further increased the mystery by responding to the post, in addition to the official account itself. from the Game Awards also commented on the post indicating that something alarming is on the way.

🇧🇷 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 2, 2022

- Advertisement - This post comes after a series of other previews about this new game, which even featured a poster starring actress Elle Faning. For now, it remains to be seen if the announcement is related to Death Stranding 2, Overdose or another project that has not even been mentioned so far. What’s your guess for Kojima’s new announcement?

Update (05/20/2022) – GS

Death Stranding 2: Norman Reedus says the game has already started development

Since founding his own studio, Hideo Kojima has managed to score a successful original game, in addition to working on the development of productions for TV, cinema and other areas. Although a sequel to Death Stranding has not been officially announced, in August of last year, Norman Reedus, the actor who serves as the basis for Sam Bridges, the game’s main character, revealed that negotiations for the title were already underway and this week, the actor may have given more details about the project. - Advertisement - In an interview with Leo Edit, Reedus revealed that production on Death Stranding 2 has already begun, but it was very succinct and didn’t give any details about the plot or the like. We just started the second game.

In the same interview, Reedus recalled how his initial contact with director Hideo Kojima happened, which came through a bridge made by filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro. Originally, Kojima and Reedus were going to work on the game Silent Hills, but with the departure of the director of Konami and the cancellation of the game, Reedus ended up being recast for Death Stranding. - Advertisement - Now, we can only wait for the official announcement to find out more details about Death Stranding 2. Are you looking forward to the new game?

Original text – 08/30/2021

Death Stranding 2 is in development, says Norman Reedus

With the imminent arrival of the Director’s Cut for Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima seems to be already thinking about the future of the franchise and a continuation. In a recent interview, Norman Reedus, the actor who plays Sam Bridges in the game, revealed that he is preparing for Death Stranding 2, something that, until then, had not been mentioned.

I believe we are going to do a second Death Stranding. At this time, the game is in negotiations. So…yay!