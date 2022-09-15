Death of the Queen: Transfer of the coffin the most-tracked flight ever

The ’s was flown from Edinburgh to London. The is apparently the most tracked ever.

The of Queen Elizabeth II last week moved people around the world. It goes so far that people follow the steps leading up to the funeral service in many details – in streams, on TV, in texts. Or in flight trackers, as has now become known. According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, around five million people followed the “Queen’s last flight”, i.e. the transfer of the coffin, from Edinburgh to north London.

For comparison: When Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan under sharp criticism from China, around 2.2 million people followed her flight there.

Flight of the Queen: Flightradar tracking page overloaded

The rush to “Flightradar24”, within the first minute alone, according to their own statements, after around six million attempts to access the flight, caused the website to be overloaded. The Royal Air Force flight was from Edinburgh to Northolt Military Airport in the north of the English capital.

Of the approximately five million people who followed the flight, 4.79 million came via the provider’s website or app, and another 296,000 people followed a stream on the YouTube channel.

During the flight, which took place on Tuesday evening and lasted almost 75 minutes, the operators apparently got their website stabilized. Despite the overload, Flightradar registered the new all-time record after Pelosi’s flight had previously set an all-time high. If you want to follow the “last flight of the Queen” afterwards, you can do so here.

