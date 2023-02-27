Dealmaster: Top headphone deals for Presidents’ Day

Whether you want to enjoy higher-fidelity music or are looking to cancel out ambient noise, the Dealmaster is here with deals on some of the top headphones on the market.

If you’re an Apple user, the Apple AirPods Max or the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are easy to pair to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook. Though more expensive than competing options, Apple’s AirPods line has received strong praise for audio fidelity, noise cancelation performance, and features like spatial audio and solid battery life. On the Android side, Samsung users are starting to see some of these features in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Platform-agnostic users may want to look at the Bose 700 headphones, which deliver a terrific noise-canceling headphone experience, or Sony’s affordable WF-C500 earbuds.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top deals for noise-canceling headphones

Apple AirPods Max for $500 ( $550 ) at Amazon: Known for their tight integration with Apple’s hardware ecosystem, Apple’s AirPods Max make it easy to connect to devices without making you fumble with Bluetooth settings. The headphones offer good audio and noise-canceling performance and a comfortable experience for those who like to listen to music throughout the entire workday. Apple’s fabric-covered earcups aren’t as supple as leather options, but they also don’t make your ears sweat.

Bose 700 for $330 ( $380 ) at Amazon: As one of the early leaders of noise-canceling headphone tech, Bose has been a trusted companion for business travelers for years. The company shifted to a more modern design in the Bose 700, but you still get a pair of cans that are light on your head and comfortable to wear for long durations. The company advertises up to 11 levels of active noise cancelation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

Shure AONIC 50 for $299 ( $399 ) at Amazon: Though Shure’s brand isn’t as well known for noise-canceling headphones as rivals like Bose and Sony, the company’s AONIC 50 headphones deliver terrific audio fidelity, representing Shure’s solid first attempt in this space. With a beautiful fold-flat design for travel, 20 hours of battery life, customizable EQ, fingertip controls, and support for multiple codecs and wired audio sources, the AONIC 50s are worth a look for audio enthusiasts.

Jabra Elite 85h for $210 ( $249 ) at Amazon: Don’t let the affordable price of this set of headphones fool you. Although they retail for less than half of Apple’s AirPods Max, the most expensive headphones on our list, Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones hold their own. Jabra says that its headphones are designed for taking wireless calls and enjoying music, with technology that analyzes your environment and applies personalized audio settings. The headphones come with 36 hours of battery life and eight microphones to help keep your voice clear when you’re on a call.

Top deals for noise-canceling earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $200 ( $250 ) at Amazon: Like their bigger sibling, the AirPods Max, Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are a fan favorite among those who live in the company’s hardware ecosystem. Boasting solid noise-cancelation performance and audio fidelity, a comfortable experience due to interchangeable silicone eartips, and a compact design with a rechargeable carrying case, the AirPods Pro are a solid choice for Mac and iPhone users.

Advertisement

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 for $249 ( $299 ) at Amazon: Bose offers a customized approach to audio and comfort with the QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which boast a next-generation design engineered to provide personalized noise canceling and sound performance. A compact design makes it easy to commute with the Earbuds 2, and the buds last for six hours and come with a charging case for top-ups while on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $200 ( $230 ) at Amazon: Designed for easy pairing if you live in Samsung’s ecosystem of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, and laptops, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer high-quality 360-degree audio, a conversation mode, water resistance, and a portable charging case, making them a solid choice for Samsung users. The buds last for five hours with active noise cancelation enabled, though battery life goes up to 29 hours with the case and ANC turned off.

Sony WF-C500 for $68 ( $100 ) at Amazon: Although not as premium as Sony’s other wireless earbuds, the entry-level WF-C500 buds still get a lot of love from users for their sound quality, minimalist design, and battery life. EQ adjustment controls help boost audio performance, though noise cancellation is absent in these. At this price, you’re still getting an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making these earbuds the perfect companion for the gym, and 360 Reality Audio support makes consuming music and videos more immersive.

Listing image by Jeff Dunn