Dealmaster: The best deals on Intel laptops

Whether you need a lightweight laptop with a long battery life or something more powerful with discrete graphics, we’ve found savings across a variety of notebook form factors. Most of the laptops in our list come with Intel’s 12th Gen mobile processor, and a few include discrete GPUs.

- Advertisement -

Even though it’s on the premium end of the pricing spectrum, the best deal we found is on Dell’s XPS 15 laptop, which is available for $500 off its retail price. This versatile notebook may look buttoned up in its appearance, but it has the power inside to do double-duty as a mobile workstation or gaming rig. Another solid deal is on Lenovo’s Yoga 7i, a convertible notebook that includes a 16-inch display and 12th Gen Core i5 processor—the laptop is on sale for $600. Check out our full curated list below for the best savings on Intel-powered notebooks.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch for $1,100 ( $1,300 ) at Best Buy: This Intel Evo laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Available in a “sage” colorway, the Surface Laptop 5 gets a cool $200 discount.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 for $600 ( $1,000 ) at Best Buy: The Yoga 7i is a convertible laptop with a touchscreen, giving you the flexibility of a notebook and a tablet in a single form factor. It comes with 8GB of memory, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of storage. Because of its larger form factor, complete with a 16-inch display, this Yoga also sports a number pad, perfect for those who live inside spreadsheets.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Black Type Cover for $700 ( $930 ) at Best Buy: This isn’t the latest Surface tablet from Microsoft, but it still gets the job done for those who prefer a detachable form factor. The Surface Pro 7+ includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage in a thin-and-light design with a built-in kickstand. Although the Type Cover is often sold separately, this deal not only shaves $230 off the retail price but bundles in the keyboard folio.

Advertisement

- Advertisement -

Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3060 for $1,200 ( $1,500 ) at Best Buy: Acer’s Predator Helios is a solid gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Gamers will appreciate the 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support, alongside 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. A solid $300 discount makes this notebook more approachable if you’re looking at upgrading your mobile gaming rig.

Dell XPS 15 with OLED touchscreen for $2,300 ( $2,800 ) at Best Buy: This premium Dell XPS 15 laptop comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including a 3.5K OLED touchscreen display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and 1TB of solid-state storage. With its discrete GPU and a sleek, professional design, the XPS 15 is versatile and powerful enough to function as an office workhorse and gaming rig.

MSI Vector gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti for $1,800 ( $2,300 ) at Best Buy: Whether you need a mobile workstation or a powerful gaming rig, MSI’s Vector laptop checks plenty of boxes, including its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of solid-state storage.

- Advertisement -

Asus ZenBook Flip 2-in-1 with OLED touchscreen for $1,200 ( $1,400 ) at Best Buy: This ZenBook platform comes with some nice features often found on pricier laptops, like a 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen that packs in 2,880×1,620 pixels, a dedicated number pad, and discrete graphics. The ZenBook Flip is a convertible laptop that ships with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Intel Arc A370M graphics, 16GB of memory, and a 1GB solid-state drive.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Touchscreen Laptop for $1,350 ( $1,650 ) at Best Buy: The XPS 13 has been a favorite among fans and critics alike, and the new Plus takes that up to the next level with an even more svelte and compact minimalist design. If you’re considering Dell’s statement laptop, you should also be aware of some new design elements that were added to the Plus model, like capacitive touch buttons that replace the function key row and the limitation of just two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Otherwise, you’re getting an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a WUXGA display (non-OLED) with touchscreen support.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.