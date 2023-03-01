Dealmaster: Best deals on chargers, cables, and batteries

5G News
HomeTech NewsDealmaster: Best deals on chargers, cables, and batteries

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
hyper1 760x380.jpg
Anker's 727 Charging Station is a good option for those with non-USB-C-charging laptops and not as many fast-charging needs.
Enlarge / Anker’s 727 Charging Station is a good option for those with non-USB-C-charging laptops and not as many fast-charging needs.

Kevin Purdy / Ars Technica

Whether you’re looking to charge your gadget at home or on the road, the Dealmaster has dug up deals on the perfect charging solutions. If you’re looking to charge at your desktop, Ugreen’s 200 W desktop charger, which has six charging ports split between USB-C and USB-A, makes an ideal companion to keep all your devices powered. And if you pair that with a discounted USB-C cable, you’ll have a great charging hub for your desk. When selecting a USB-C cable, choose one with a braided design and a durable tip for longevity, especially if you’re constantly plugging and unplugging the cable for travel.

For mobile users who need to keep larger devices charged, a USB-C power bank that can pump out 100 W or more of power can keep you going even longer, and these devices can recharge larger notebooks like a MacBook Pro.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Nintendo will close the Wii U and 3DS eShops in 2023

Best deals on chargers

Anker's PowerCore PD 2 USB-C PD wall charger.
Enlarge / Anker’s PowerCore PD 2 USB-C PD wall charger.

Anker

A multi-port charger will allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, and you’ll want to select a compact charger with a high wattage to charge more power-hungry devices, such as larger laptops. Most of the chargers on our lists come with USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing you to plug in both USB-C cables and legacy cables for older phones. Anything above 30 W will be sufficient to charge your phone. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can “Super Fast Charge” at 45 W, while Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max can do wired charging at up to 30 W.

  • Ugreen 100 W 4-port charger for $51 after coupon (was $80) on Amazon
  • 45W USB-C charger (2-pack) with 5ft USB-C cable for $22 (was $26) on Amazon
  • Ugreen 200 W 6-port GaN desktop charger for $160 (was $200) on Amazon
  • Anker 40 W USB-C 2-port Nano Pro charger for $29 (was $38) on Amazon
  • Anker 65 W Nano II 1-port USB-C charger for $35 (was $50) on Amazon
  • Ugreen 140 W 4-port GaN charger with 240 W USB-C to USB-C cable for $100 after coupon (was $120) on Amazon
  • Zendure 61 W Universal Travel Charger with USB-A and USB-C ports for $61 after coupon (was $100) on Amazon

Best deals on charging cables

The USB-IF published the USB4 Version 2.0 specification today.
Enlarge / The USB-IF published the USB4 Version 2.0 specification today.
You’ll also want to select a high-wattage charging cable for power-hungry laptops. Generally, a 60 W cable will be good for Ultrabooks, while 100 W is still preferred, as it’s versatile enough to charge more premium devices, like Apple’s MacBook Pro. Additionally, if you have a phone with a USB-C port, most modern smartphones can draw as much power as that device needs, so you should be able to use a USB-C charging cable for anything from an Android phone to a power-hungry notebook.

  • Deegotech 100 W USB-C to USB-C braided 10 ft charging cable (2-pack) for $9 (was $13) on Amazon
  • AINOPE 60 W USB-C to USB-C braided 6.6 ft charging cable with right angle connector and USB-A adapter for $11 (was $22) on Amazon
  • Anker 100 W USB-C to USB-C 10 ft nylon charging cable for $13 (was $17) on Amazon
  • Anker 6 ft MFi Certified USB-C to Lightning charger for $15 after coupon (was $17) on Amazon

Best deals on portable batteries

The batteries on our curated list can charge anything from a phone to a laptop, provided your gadget has a USB-C cable. If you’re getting one of these items for travel, consider the Federal Aviation Administration regulations stating that external batteries must be kept in carry-on baggage and that lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are limited to a rating of 110 Whr per battery.

  • Zendure SuperTank Pro portable laptop power bank for $180 after coupon (was $230) on Amazon
  • Baseus 100 W Laptop Power Bank with 20,000 mAh capacity for $85 after coupon (was $130) on Amazon
  • Baseus 65 W Laptop Power Bank with 20,000 mAh capacity for $48 after coupon (was $80) on Amazon

Best deals on wireless chargers

  • Anker 313 Qi wireless charging stand for $16 (was $20) on Amazon
  • ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 charger for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods for $63 with additional 10 percent coupon (was $76) on Amazon

Listing image by Kevin Purdy / Ars Technica

