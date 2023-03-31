Deal Alert: ASUS Zenfone 8 from Rs.

Presented in November 2021 as the newest advanced compact body from Asus, the Zenfone 8 charging in its simplest version values ​​between R$ 3,399 (cash) and R$ 4,438 (installments), something that made its acquisition a little distant for your potential stakeholders. However, as time went by, promotions began to emerge and today, it is already available at Magazine Luiza for R$2,519 in cash or R$2,800 in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards, which is the best price history to date. The store version has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is available in black or silver.

Speaking of Zenfone 8 specs we have a Snapdragon 888 processor, which is one of the most powerful in the world today, and even has 5G support. Paired with it we have 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery with 30W charging.

The screen is 5.9 inches with Full HD + resolution, 120Hz, 240Hz touch detection rate, 1ms response time and even supports HDR10 +. There is a fingerprint sensor under the display. In the camera sector we find a main sensor Sony IMX686 from 64 MP with OIS and Dual PDAF accompanied by a Sony IMX363 from 12 MP with Ultra-wide lens and Dual PDAF. Selfies are handled by a 12 MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF.

Finally, the multimedia set has stereo speakers equalized by Dirac with Cirrus Logic amplifiers. The design is only 8.9 mm thick with 169 grams and IP65/68 certified for water and dust resistance.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Specifications

5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen (1080 x 2400 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 1ms response time, and HDR10+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform

6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

rear cameras 64MP Sony IMX686 Main Sensor with OIS and Dual PDAF 12MP Sony IMX363 Sensor with Ultra Wide Lens and Dual PDAF

Frontal camera: 12MP Sony IMX663 Sensor with Dual PDAF

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Dirac-optimized stereo audio with Cirrus Logic amplifiers

IP65/68 certified for water and dust resistance

4,000 mAh battery with 30 W recharge

Dimensions of 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm

Weight of 169 grams

Operating System: Android 11

