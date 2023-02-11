Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro from Rs.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is one of the gaming phones in the ASUS portfolio. Known as one of the most advanced for the gamer audience, the model has high-performance hardware and a large battery to deliver plenty of autonomy. Officially launched in Europe with a suggested price of R$ 9,999, the device can be found at more attractive prices in the main retail stores in the country. It is possible to purchase the ROG Phone 6 Pro for BRL 9,349 at Casas Bahia when selecting a payment method in cash (credit card, bank slip or Pix).

It is also possible to pay in installments using the credit card of the e-commerce platform or other institutions, but by splitting the payment, the gamer cell phone can return to its original price.

ROG Phone 6 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling, ensuring responsive response for gamers who need to stay ahead of rivals in online games. Still, there are ultrasonic buttons that support up to nine different movements. The high performance of the gamer phone is due to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, an efficient chipset manufactured in 4 nanometers by TSMC. Its CPU cores reach 3.2 GHz, while the Adreno 730 GPU promises excellent performance in the most demanding titles. The platform works with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Powering this hardware is a large 6,000mAh battery and 65W charging support. Because we are talking about an incredibly powerful set, the manufacturer did not fail to implement an advanced cooling solution based on boron nitride, considered one of the most efficient thermal insulators.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

PMOLED back panel

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

18 GB of RAM

512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 port and IPX4

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 with ROG UI