Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 6 from Rs.

The ROG Phone 6 was released this year as the next generation of the company’s popular lineup of gaming smartphones. Just like its predecessors, this model also comes with powerful specifications, advanced connectivity and support for various extra accessories sold by the company to enhance the gaming experience. As it belongs to the premium category, the cell phone brings the most modern features in the technological market, displaying a powerful screen on its front. 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and other highlights like 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling.

Ahead, the smartphone also features Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with 4 nm lithography from TSMC —, Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12 GB of RAM memory in the LPDDR5 standard, in addition to internal storage. in UFS 3.1 format ensuring high reading speed. - Advertisement - To ensure good autonomy, there is a dual battery of 3,000 mAh that together add up to 6,000 mAh with fast charging that delivers 65W of power.

Offer

Currently, the ASUS gamer smartphone can be found for BRL 5,809 at the Fast Shop with availability in the version equipped with 8 GB/256 GB in black with ASUS stock. As stated on the website page, this offer is valid for both cash and installment payments, and it is possible to divide it in up to 10 installments of R$ 699.90 without interest using your credit card. As with other offers published by TechSmart, this price may also be changed by the listed stores.

Datasheet

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 port and IPX4

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 12 running under the ROG UI

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm

Weight: 229 grams

Do you intend to invest in a gamer smartphone later this year? Which models are you looking at? Tell us, comment!