Deadline ends today! See how to justify absence in the first round of the 2022 Elections

The first round of Elections 2022 was held on October 2nd and today is the last day to excuse your absence if you didn’t vote. Regularizing the electoral situation is important for several reasons, as those who are indebted to the Electoral Justice will not be able to issue documents, participate in contests and even receive salary in some positions.

Deadlines

The obligation to justify absence comes from Law nº 6.091/1974. The deadlines to justify are as follows: December 1, 2022 for those who did not vote in the first round and January 9, 2023 for those who did not vote in the second round. Europeians residing abroad must also comply with this deadline, but they can also justify their absence 30 days after returning to the country. The justification is unitary for each round, that is, those who did not vote in both must justify twice.

How to justify

- Advertisement -

Fortunately, there are several ways to justify it. Now this process can be carried out even by cell phone through the E-Título application or even through the Justifica System on the internet through the link below: Justify System – access Voting can also be justified in person in the Electoral Zone to which you belong. To do so, simply submit the Electoral Justification Request (RJE), which must be downloaded from the link below, printed and filled out. Electoral Justification Request (RJE) – download It is worth mentioning that in the face-to-face mode it is necessary to present the documents that prove the reason for the absence on voting day. The cost to justify varies from 3% to 10% of the base value, which is R$ 35.13.

Consequences for not justifying

- Advertisement -

Those who do not justify their absence from the Elections will be indebted to the Electoral Justice, which will prevent them from: Take passport, RG and certificate of regularity of voting exercise;

Renew enrollment in public or government-supervised educational institutions;

To compete and assume public office;

Receiving salary or earnings from public offices;

Apply for a loan at any government-run credit facility, such as federal and state savings banks;

Participate in any act that requires discharge of military service and income tax. Learn more about the 2022 Elections, including elected federal and state deputies and tools used by the Electoral Justice to combat the spread of fake news here.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

