Dead Island 2 is delayed again and release should happen in April 2023

Update (11/17/2022) – by LR

The saga for the release of the game Dead Island 2 continues. After postponing the announcement several times and even confirming the arrival of the title on February 3, 2023, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have decided to postpone the arrival of the popular zombie game by 12 weeks again, a period that ends on April 28 of next year. In a note to the community, the developers confirmed that the sequence is moving towards the final phase of the project and has satisfactory quality, but still requires some adjustments and, therefore, it was necessary to extend the deadline for arrival again so that the technical team can improve certain points. in the scenarios. “We have some important news, so let’s rip that bandage off right away. We’re delaying Dead Island 2. But not too much! The new release date is already decided on April 28, 2023, which is just 12 weeks after the original planned release date .”, says the statement.





- Advertisement - The companies confirm that Dead Island 2 will have new promotional content released on December 6, but did not anticipate details about the materials. Previously, the developer even published a trailer confirming the available platforms (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) and the old release date. “We’re on the home stretch now; we’re going to take the time we need to ensure we can release the game we’re proud to release. For those of you who have been waiting for years – we’re sorry to make you wait a little longer.” .

Original (08/24/2022) Dead Island 2 gets trailer with release date after years of delays

After troubled development and years of delays, Dead Island 2 has finally received a release date and will arrive sometime next year. Deep Silver’s zombie action RPG is available for pre-order now and will hit the market in February 3, 2023🇧🇷

- Advertisement - During Gamescon, Dead Island 2 received a new trailer with its release date and confirmation of available platforms. Check it out below:

Previously, a leak revealed details of the game. It should feature six playable characters and be set in Los Angeles, with the city quarantined and abandoned by the military. It will be up to the player and other survivors to survive the pathogen and find a way to save the city and the world. In the description, Dead Island 2 promises to be a stylish, vibrant and zombie-infested game. - Advertisement - It will let you explore an iconic Los Angeles taken over by freaks and will feature charismatic characters, as well as a lot of action and violence. Players who pre-order will receive the Memories of Banoi DLC pack, which features two unique weapons, a special weapon perk, and personal space ability card.