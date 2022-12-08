Dead Island 2 gets new official gameplay showing graphics, commands and Alexa Control function

With its premiere postponed to April 2023, the game Dead Island 2 had new trailers released this week by the developer reinforcing the high-quality graphics and controls. Last Tuesday (6), the company presented to the public during the “Another Day in HELL.A” showcase a brutal trailer with gameplay footage.

The content was starring three fictional characters set in a universe similar to that of Dead Island 2, also showing two of the assassins who will be present in the plot. The showcase also partially shows how the Alexa Game Control feature works, which allows players to quickly perform in-game actions using their voice.