Dead Cells, the popular indie roguelite arrives on Apple Arcade in the “Plus” version

A new game arrives on Apple Arcade, Apple’s subscription service for Mac, iPhone/iPad and Apple TV that offers access to a catalog of over 200 games for €4.99 a month: it’s Dead Cells, a roguelike action platformer inspired by the mechanics of Castlevania. As often happens, the game has been around for some time, both on mobile and on PC/console, but Apple Arcade offers the Plus version, that is: no ads, no in-app purchases and all three DLCs (The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, Queen And The Sea) released so far included. There is also a more modern graphical interface.
- Roguevania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline-pumping menace of permadeath.
- Fast-paced and dynamic 2D action: Study the attack dynamics of your enemies to stay alive, or prepare to be back in your cell before you know it.
- Non-linear progression: Unlock new levels after each death, choose the path that best suits your equipment, your play style or your mood. Of course, the ramparts can never be worse than the sewers, right?
- Play at your own pace: Will you explore every corner of the castle or will you aim straight for the final goal?
Dead Cells has won countless awards and accolades, and has sensational rating averages, such as a 96% upvote on Steam out of 34,751 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 average across over 8,000 App Store ratings. It has been highly praised for both its gameplay and its continued support that has added items, biomes, skins, characters, and so much more. In fact, just the day before yesterday, a new free update arrived:
- — Break into the bank —
- – Enter the flamboyant chest to discover a new gold-plated biome.
- – Face three new money-hungry enemies. Protect your gold from their clutches…
- – Learn new skills with 3 gold-based weapons: who among the Gold Digger, the Profit Knife or the Money Gun will bring you huge wealth?
- – Earn tons of gold with 3 new gold-based mutations.
- — Beyond all barriers —
- – Tailor the game to your needs with accessibility options.
- — “Enter the Panchaku” update —
- – This rebalancing update covers various damage bonuses and weapon interactions – try the Cudgel again!
- Dead Cells+ | iOS/iPadOS/macOS/tvOS | Apple App Store, Included with Apple Arcade (€4.99/month)