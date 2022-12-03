Dead Cells, the popular indie roguelite arrives on Apple Arcade in the “Plus” version

A new game arrives on Apple Arcade, Apple’s subscription service for Mac, iPhone/iPad and Apple TV that offers access to a catalog of over 200 games for €4.99 a month: it’s Dead Cells, a roguelike action platformer inspired by the mechanics of Castlevania. As often happens, the game has been around for some time, both on mobile and on PC/console, but Apple Arcade offers the Plus version, that is: no ads, no in-app purchases and all three DLCs (The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, Queen And The Sea) released so far included. There is also a more modern graphical interface.

Roguevania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline-pumping menace of permadeath.

Fast-paced and dynamic 2D action: Study the attack dynamics of your enemies to stay alive, or prepare to be back in your cell before you know it.

Non-linear progression: Unlock new levels after each death, choose the path that best suits your equipment, your play style or your mood. Of course, the ramparts can never be worse than the sewers, right?

Play at your own pace: Will you explore every corner of the castle or will you aim straight for the final goal?