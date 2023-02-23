Dead By Daylight will relaunch for mobile in March with revamped graphics and new content

Dead By Daylight was released in 2020 for mobile phones, but some problems bothered players. Now developer Behavior Interactive wants to address this by re-releasing the game for Android and iOS. The new version will have improved graphics and new capabilities to make the horror game more immersive.

The announcement of the relaunch was made on the official Twitter account of Dead by Daylight Mobile, where it is mentioned that the game will have new mechanics, improved physics, graphics with dynamic shadows and lights, realistic looking characters, more customization options, season pass rift,

The new version of Dead by Daylight Mobile will be released on March 15th for Android and iOS. The game is already in pre-registration on the Google Play Store and you can get special rewards by signing up through the game’s official website via the link below:

Finally, it is worth remembering that PUBG: Battlegrounds and NEW STATE MOBILE also received new content in partnership with Dead by Daylight in 2022, which means that fans of the title should interesting news throughout this year if the developer maintains this pace.