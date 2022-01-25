We always comment that the world wide web has been built under the precepts of the real world in which we live at all levels. In other words, we have public places to talk (social networks), all kinds of people with whom to interact or deal, and also the risk of being victims of criminal activities. Regarding the latter, Cloudfare researchers have warned about the proliferation of DDoS attacks that charge money to stop.

It is an evolution of this type of attack that is not really a very advanced mechanism, but that now becomes more dangerous with the addition of ransom collection.

1 in 5 DDoS attacks charge money to finish

Extortion is nothing new in the modus operandi of hackers and internet criminals. Within the IT risk trends, ransomware is among the first positions and it is exactly an extortion mechanism. On the other hand, DDoS attacks are dedicated to filling a server with requests until they slow down or cause them to collapse. As mentioned before, this is not a very advanced mechanism, although it is effective for the attackers’ purposes.

What’s new about this is that DDoS attacks now charge sums of money to stop. It is what researchers have called Ransom DDoS Attacks or DDoS Attacks with Ransoms. According to Cloudfare data, these have increased up to 3 times more between 2021 and 2022. In addition, in the last quarter of 2021 the incidence of this type of attack increased 175%.

The mechanism is similar, the DDoS attack is carried out, but in addition a message is left notifying the ransom payment, which is generally in cryptocurrencies. Basically, we are dealing with the expansion of extortion on the internet that is no longer limited to ransomware. All of this sparks the idea that ransom-taking could be attached to any kind of internet attack, making it that much more dangerous.