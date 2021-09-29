DCU accommodation block evacuated after massive kitchen fire

A student accommodation block had to be evacuated after a blaze tore through a kitchen in an apartment.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters from Phibsborough battled a kitchen blaze in a Dublin City University accommodation block yesterday evening.

The fire occurred shortly after 6pm in one of the blocks just off Collins Avenue.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the kitchen but there was smoke damage to the remainder of the apartment.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the block was being evacuated as Dublin Fire Brigade arrived.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told Dublin Live: “Firefighters attended a fire in an accommodation block on the DCU campus just after 6pm yesterday.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen, however there was smoke damage to the remainder of the apartment.

“There were no injuries.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin City University for comment.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.