DAZN is a streaming platform that has specialized in broadcasting sporting events of all kinds. With a presence in countless countries and with acquired rights of the main competitions of football, basketball, Moto GP, Formula 1, etc., continues with its expansion in Spain and for this it has not hesitated to bid and get one of the LaLiga packages for the next five seasons.

With that in mind from the platform they already announced last December that they will take measures to avoid that the possibility that they offer us right now of watching two different games at the same time, on as many devices, is maintained, in such a way that we can only see one. This, as you can imagine, eliminates at a stroke the current possibility of sharing an account with another friend or relative and, thus, save us the price of an extra subscription.

When will this measure take effect?

For now, DAZN will keep its promise to have the application activated on five devices at the same time with a maximum of two playing simultaneously, but With the arrival of LaLiga football in August that will end. Then, we can only connect from a single device in the event that we are on the street while on the move, that is, away from our home and the umbrella of the wireless network.

DAZN, the live sports platform. DAZN

If we are at home and want to have a football game on television and the Formula 1 race on a tablet, then we will have no problems for this simultaneous display since for DAZN the problem is not so much the number of devices as the IP: if it is the same in both cases that kind of multiscreen is enabled, but if not, it blocks and limits the use to a single device.

To this measure we must add that, with absolute security, the monthly subscription price is going to increase to accommodate that batch of LaLiga matches acquired by the platform, in such a way that those who want to enjoy the entire package will have to pay much more than the current 9.99 euros. As an example, in Italy that amount was multiplied by three when DAZN acquired the emission rights of Series A, so we will have to wait to see how those rates are in our country. Especially if we take into account that Movistar + also has a part of that batch of matches from the next five seasons.