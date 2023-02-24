5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest news‘Day Of Hate:’ Chicago Police Warn Religious Groups To Be Alert As...

‘Day Of Hate:’ Chicago Police Warn Religious Groups To Be Alert As Neo-Nazi Groups Plan Hate Crime Day

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
scott cornell scaled e1676489099310.jpg
scott cornell scaled e1676489099310.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is warning Jewish and other religious communities to be on the alert this weekend after several Neo-Nazi groups declared Feb. 25 as a national “Day of Hate.”

An antisemitic group in eastern Iowa said in January it would be observing the day and several other white supremacist groups have since joined in, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. In response, the CPD warned religious communities to be vigilant, especially when attending religious events, according to a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: LAPD Arrest Suspect Allegedly Involved In Shootings Of Two Jewish Men)

The CPD told the DCNF that they were not aware of any active threats to religious members of the community but stressed that precaution was always best.

- Advertisement -

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of the online posts regarding February 25, 2023,” CPD said. “At this time, there is no actionable intelligence and we continue to actively monitor the situation. We are regularly in contact with members, leaders and organizations within the Jewish community and all faith-based communities in Chicago, and will continue working closely with them to strengthen communication and safety.”

CPD officer Ald. Debra Silverstein told the Sun-Times that Jewish synagogue would receive “special attention” from the police due to the nature of the threats.

“Families across our community should feel reassured that they are protected from those that wish us harm,” Silverstein told the Sun-Times.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) first called attention to the hate group’s plans on Feb. 9, according to a Twitter thread.

- Advertisement -

“This ‘National Day of Hate,’ originally proposed by an Iowa-based neo-Nazi group, has been endorsed and shared online by various extremist groups,” ADL wrote. “No specific Jewish communities or locations have been named online. ADL is sharing everything it’s finding with law enforcement.”

The ADL encouraged Jewish institutions to take this time to review their safety protocols and emphasized that if approached by someone who may be involved with the hate groups to “contact law enforcement” and not “confront individuals committing these antisemitic activities.”

The recent warning comes a year after a Chicago man was arrested and charged for a rash of antisemitic incidents including painted swastikas and  smashed synagogue windows, according to Block Club Chicago.

- Advertisement -

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Intel is laying off 112 more workers in Silicon Valley

Intel Corp. plans to let go 112 more employees in Silicon Valley. The chip giant...
Apple

Revealed! A Chinese supplier leads the development of the revolutionary Apple VR

Recent reports confirm that Apple will leave the development of the Apple AR/VR Headset...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.