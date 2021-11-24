David Thiel, Former Facebook Employee Explains Why End-to-End Encryption Has Been Postponed

End-to-end encryption represents one of the most important security solutions right now. What this mechanism guarantees is that the sent packets are protected under encryption until they reach their destination where they are decrypted. In that sense, end-to-end encryption in Facebook and Instagram messaging has been postponed to 2023, which has generated a lot of criticism, especially talking about child safety.

In that sense, David Theil, former intern of the Facebook Child Safety team, has given his version of what has happened with this project and why it has been postponed.

What about end-to-end encryption on Facebook?

Please stop with this. Child safety is not FUD, nor disingenuous. Here is what happened with Facebook’s haphazard E2EE plan, from someone who was there and familiar with the underlying systems. 1/ https://t.co/EBuNIgbnNR – David Thiel (@elegant_wallaby) November 22, 2021

Recently, it was revealed that Facebook and Instagram will leave the implementation of end-to-end encryption by 2023. Criticism was immediate, especially considering that the company maintains a court case for the complaints of Frances Haugen, where its effects on children and adolescents were also discussed. In this way, David Theil through his Twitter account published a thread commenting on the internal problems that led to postponing the implementation of encryption.

According to Theil, plans for end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger seemed too shallow and lacking in organization. When end-to-end encryption was announced on Facebook, what was done was to move all Messenger data to an integrated End-to-End Encryption system. In addition, the system worked without content inspection, which made it much less efficient than those systems that did. In that sense, most of the problems with children and adolescents as victims would not be detected.

Basically, the announcement of an end-to-end encryption system on Facebook and child protection, was more due to marketing issues and cost reduction in security equipment.

Connoisseurs of the subject indicate that a system for the protection of communications in the case of children and adolescents must have inspection on the client’s side. In this case, Facebook applied the server-side mechanism and is therefore less effective. The company has not commented on this issue, however, Theil’s statements leave much to be observed regarding the company’s attitude in this case.