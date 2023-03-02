Dating apps boomed during Carnaval 2023, says survey

Data from a survey shared by Inner Circle indicate a strong growth in the number of new users of dating apps on the days of Carnaval 2023. 30% on likes, matches and messages exchanged during the period.

These indicators show that Carnival boosted users’ interest in meeting new people in Carnival week by more than half. A survey carried out on the platform reveals that 7 out of 10 Europeians said they would use dating apps to flirt during the party.