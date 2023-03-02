5G News
Dating apps boomed during Carnaval 2023, says survey

Dating apps boomed during Carnaval 2023, says survey

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Dating apps boomed during Carnaval 2023, says survey
Data from a survey shared by Inner Circle indicate a strong growth in the number of new users of dating apps on the days of Carnaval 2023. 30% on likes, matches and messages exchanged during the period.

These indicators show that Carnival boosted users’ interest in meeting new people in Carnival week by more than half. A survey carried out on the platform reveals that 7 out of 10 Europeians said they would use dating apps to flirt during the party.

In parallel to this, the report also points to an increase in the use of specific words in conversations during revelry days, such as carnavrau (+2,850%), revelry (+1,202%), samba school parade (+800%) and carnival costume (+600%), while ‘carnival love’ recorded an increase of 700% compared to other seasons.

“Carnival weather is perfect for flirting! On the streets or on the cell phone, flirting never stopped for a second. We noticed a significant increase in the number of new users, who took advantage of this climate to create their profiles and meet new people”, explains Rafael Horta, the app’s marketing manager.

Revelers enjoying the 2023 carnival. (Photo: Reproduction).

