Dating app Hinge: Interaction and diversity instead of swiping like Tinder

Continue swiping while the date is only briefly in the toilet? Tinder is now being accused of outright dating consumption. Hinge wants to make everything better. The dating app is now also available as a German-language app in German-speaking countries. It is said to have been one of the fastest growing apps in 2021 in the US, UK and Australia.

Hinge follows the motto “designed to be deleted”, so you want to get rid of the users. This should be achieved through more interactions. “There are no rules, timers or games on Hinge” like Tinder and other dating apps have published – “instead there are real conversations over text, pictures and audio”. Anyone who registers with the app creates a profile. An algorithm should determine the most compatible matches. Potential dates can then comment on so-called prompts or photos of each other. Prompts are intended to serve as icebreakers in which to ask questions. What is really new is the possibility of exchanging voice messages.

Hinge encourages diversity

Another key aspect that aims to make the dating app different and better is the attempt to create a safe space for users. “Hinge wants to encourage its users to be themselves on all levels,” the press release reads. Diversity is not only respected, but also celebrated. There are a variety of options in the profile for specifying pronouns, sexual orientation, and non-binary gender. In total there should be 50 options for gender identity. This is then probably the crucial point that differs from Tinder and other dating sites.

With a check-up, Hinge asks if singles have met and plan to meet again. This information is evaluated using machine learning – to better understand the preferences of the users and to make better suggestions accordingly. Hinge advertises using the Gale-Shapley algorithm, which or its developers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. However, not because the algorithm brings people together so well, but as a contribution to the theory of stable assignments and the design of certain markets. However, it is unclear what happens to the collected data.

Justin McLeod founded Hinge back in 2012, and it was relaunched in 2016. The app has been available in Germany since May, and now there is a new start with a German-language version and a large-scale poster campaign. Hinge is part of the Match Group, as are Tinder, OKCupid, and Match.com. There is a free version as well as a paid premium access.



