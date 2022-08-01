Databases: EdgeDB 2.0 now also speaks Rust on the client side

The second major release of the open source database delivers a library in Rust and offers admins a new, extensive control panel.

Just over half a year after the first milestone of the graph-relational open source database, the EdgeDB team is already presenting version 2.0. According to the announcement, the second major release offers a whole range of new functions and improvements, but with the new EdgeDB UI the development team wants to provide database administrators in particular with a comprehensive and clear operating console. In addition, the security-related access control logic for applications can now be implemented at the schema level and the Rust client is complete.

New control center for DB admins

The database, which is based on a PostgreSQL backend, wants to reconcile the advantages of relational and graph as well as ORMs (Object-Relational Mapping) and compete against SQL on the basis of an object-relational data model with its own query language EdgeQL. The newly introduced version 2.0 and per edgedb ui -Command to start browser interface further simplify operation. Currently, it provides a REPL (read–eval–print loop) environment for writing and running EdgeQL queries, a data browser and editor, and a tool for inspecting the schema. In future releases, the team plans to add more features, including the ability to visualize query plans.

With the new GROUP statement on partitioning and aggregating data, the development team behind the EdgeQL database wants another advantage over typical SQL SELECT -Queries with GROUP BY provide. In the query result, each object represents a group, usually with the three fields grouping , key and elements .

According to the EdgeDB team, this falsifies in SQL SELECT attached GROUP BY often the actual intention of a query. As an example, the blog post cites that sometimes all columns that don’t belong to clustered keys can only be used as arguments to aggregate functions. That GROUP statement in EdgeQL, on the other hand, opens up more freedom when grouping, including through arbitrary expressions, nested retrieval properties and linking to elements.

Advanced access control options

EdgeDB 2.0 opens up the possibility for developers to implement access control for applications at the level of the database schema – the team of object-level security. Access rules can be assigned to the object types, which specify which objects of a type may be selected, inserted, updated or deleted. EdgeDB can then enforce compliance and, in this case, takes on the role of a single source of truth for the entire infrastructure.

Even more Rust

While the CLI of the database is already written entirely in Rust, a Rust client is now also available with the update to version 2.0. The client libraries provided by the EdgeDB team are now available in the four programming languages ​​TypeScript, Python, Go and Rust. The community also contributes library packages for .NET and Elixir.

The EdgeDB protocol has also reached version 1.0. Among other things, it now allows multiple simultaneous sessions within one connection and tunneling of the protocol via HTTP. The blog post summarizes more details and a complete overview of all other innovations in EdgeDB 2.0. All further information can be found on the project’s website and in its GitHub repository.

