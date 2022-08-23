Data visualization tool Grafana 9.1 presents public dashboards

allow users of the monitoring tool to share their data with others. The feature is currently in alpha status.

Version 9.1 of the monitoring tool has been released. The company behind it, Grafana Labs, has given the software some new features, including additional Grafana panels, public dashboards and a revised search function. There are also innovations for authentication and security: Access to app plug-ins can now be restricted to specific users, teams or roles.

- Advertisement -

Public dashboards as an alpha feature

Grafana 9.1 offers users the option to share a Grafana dashboard as a public dashboard. Any person in possession of the URL can access such a public dashboard with read-only access. It should be noted that not just any query can be executed on public dashboards. Instead, you limit yourself to those queries that already exist in the original dashboard.

To enable the optional alpha feature, the custom.ini file has the Toggle feature publicDashboards to add. However, Grafana Cloud users must contact Grafana Support to enable public dashboards. The step of making a dashboard public can also be undone.

Further information on dealing with public dashboards is described in the documentation. Interested parties can also participate in the associated GitHub discussion.

- Advertisement -

In the new Grafana release, all users can save and access their favorite visualizations. In Grafana 9.0, this feature was still in beta status. Dashboards that have been marked as favorites with an asterisk can now be opened from the vertical navigation bar.

Grafana Labs is also working on the search function and has updated the beta feature that has been available since Grafana 9.0, which allows searching for panel titles. It can be done with panelTitleSearch activate. Grafana Labs plans to make the feature available to Grafana cloud users within the next few weeks. The panel title search uses the updated dashboard search instead of the previous way of searching dashboards by title based on SQL database queries.

All other new features in Grafana 9.1 are listed in the Grafana blog and the documentation for the release.