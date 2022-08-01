Data protection: compliance for the cloud with MS Purview

Microsoft has bundled the security and Compliance functions for M365 and Azure in the new purview product family to support data storage.
Table of Contents
Companies are faced with the challenge of legally compliant data management and in particular the deletion of personal data. Violations of data protection and compliance can result in high fines. To support organizations in implementing data compliance, Microsoft has bundled new functions under the name Purview, which are applicable for M365 and Azure.
All organizations must store the ever-growing amount of company and customer data properly and in compliance with the law. Since the GDPR came into force, they have been obliged to take organizational measures, such as appointing a data protection officer and amending contracts with customers and service providers.
More about: data protection
-
Data protection and compliance for the cloud with MS Purview
-
How data dealers are spying on you and what to do about it
-
Privacy protection: defenses against data sharks
-
Enable anti-tracking measures in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari
-
Right: The bizarre tracking regulation in Germany
-
Surf anonymously and circumvent censorship: Uses and limitations of Tor
-
Surf anonymously: Set up the Tor browser on your PC and smartphone
-
Darknet: This is how the fail-safe messenger Briar works
-
Tracking without cookies: User IDs enable personalized advertising
However, you also have to implement technical measures to bring data management into line with the specifications. Since the data is distributed across many different IT systems and copies are also stored in several storage locations, manual cleanup is almost impossible. Relevant data is stored in the e-mail system, in applications and archives, but also in file systems and in the cloud.