Data protection: compliance for the cloud with MS Purview

Microsoft has bundled the security and functions for M365 and Azure in the new product family to support data storage.

Table of Contents



Clubhouse now has games in their audio rooms Data : compliance for the with MS Purview

retain data

Controlled data collection

Conclusion

Read article in iX 8/2022

Companies are faced with the challenge of legally compliant data management and in particular the deletion of personal data. Violations of data protection and compliance can result in high fines. To support organizations in implementing data compliance, Microsoft has bundled new functions under the name Purview, which are applicable for M365 and Azure.

All organizations must store the ever-growing amount of company and customer data properly and in compliance with the law. Since the GDPR came into force, they have been obliged to take organizational measures, such as appointing a data protection officer and amending contracts with customers and service providers.

More about: data protection



Data protection and compliance for the cloud with MS Purview

How data dealers are spying on you and what to do about it

Privacy protection: defenses against data sharks

Enable anti-tracking measures in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari

Right: The bizarre tracking regulation in Germany

Surf anonymously and circumvent censorship: Uses and limitations of Tor

Surf anonymously: Set up the Tor browser on your PC and smartphone The Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro, filtered: the OLED screen arrives and the 67W load

Darknet: This is how the fail-safe messenger Briar works

Tracking without cookies: User IDs enable personalized advertising

However, you also have to implement technical measures to bring data management into line with the specifications. Since the data is distributed across many different IT systems and copies are also stored in several storage locations, manual cleanup is almost impossible. Relevant data is stored in the e-mail system, in applications and archives, but also in file systems and in the cloud.



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+